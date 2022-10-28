"He is so full of sh*t" - Martina Navratilova mocks Kanye West after rapper issues apology to Jews for antisemitic comments

Martina Navratilova has reacted sharply to Kanye West's apology to the Jewish community, which comes in the aftermath of a backlash following the rapper's antisemitic comments earlier this month.

The American rapper, whose Twitter account was locked after an objectionable comment about Jews, invoked God before issuing an apology over the course of an interview with Jewish podcast host Lex Fridman.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, stated that he was "sorry for the entire population" of a race that he referred to as his "brothers" towards the end of the nearly two-and-a-half-hour-long podcast.

"So before God, what I would do is start off, as a samurai, and say I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person. I'm sorry for the way I made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers because I classify and feel that I'm also connected with Christ in that way," said the rapper.

Martina Navratilova was quick to react to his statement and took a sarcastic dig at him.

"He is so full of shit. I am surprised he can actually speak," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova was quick to react to his statement and took a sarcastic dig at him.

"He is so full of shit. I am surprised he can actually speak," she tweeted.

The hip-hop star, who is also in the midst of a controversy for wearing a White Lives Matter tee-shirt at a Paris fashion event, had earlier tweeted that he was going "death con 3" on Jews, apparently referring to Defcon 3 which is a heightened state of military alert in the US Army. West had previously accused record producer Sean "Diddy" Combs of being "controlled by Jews."

Navratilova had earlier called on Adidas to sever ties with West, which the company subsequently proceeded to do. JP Morgan and fashion house Balenciaga have also ended their association with the 45-year-old star.

His recent actions have seen him get banned from multiple social media platforms, followed by a host of sponsors severing their ties with him.

His recent actions have seen him get banned from multiple social media platforms, followed by a host of sponsors severing their ties with him.

"You can feel successful rather quickly" - Martina Navratilova on why pickleball is so popular

Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Martina Navratilova, who has been vocal about the extensive marketing of the sport of pickleball, recently took a swipe at the racquet sport that is growing in popularity among Americans. She stated that the sport is getting popular as it is easy to win by anyone.

"Biggest reason pickle ball is so popular, IMNSHO, is that you can be decent and feel successful rather quickly. Unlike tennis, which- in the words of my friend Joel Drucker- takes a long time not to suck," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

"Biggest reason pickle ball is so popular, IMNSHO, is that you can be decent and feel successful rather quickly. Unlike tennis, which- in the words of my friend Joel Drucker- takes a long time not to suck," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

Pickleball, which was invented back in 1965, is played on a court that is the same size as a doubles badminton court marked with a seven-foot non-volley area in front of the net.

Tennis and badminton courts can be converted to pickleball courts, which previously prompted Navratilova to comment that administrators in charge of the sport should build separate courts for the sport.

Tennis and badminton courts can be converted to pickleball courts, which previously prompted Navratilova to comment that administrators in charge of the sport should build separate courts for the sport.

Pickleball is currently the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with an estimated five million players having taken up the sport.

