"I swear, there is no answer" - Matteo Berrettini on whether Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic is greater

World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini believes there is "no answer" to the debate over whether Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic is the greater player. The Italian thinks the duo, along with their rival Roger Federer, are the three best players the sport has ever seen.

Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open last month to claim a record 21st men's Major - surpassing Djokovic and Federer, who have 20. The Spaniard defeated Berrettini in four sets in the semifinals in Melbourne to take his record against the Italian to 2-0.

Djokovic has beaten Berrettini in all four matches the pair have contested, including meetings at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last year. The Serb won each of those three Grand Slam clashes in four sets.

The Italian has not lost a Grand Slam match to anybody besides the two greats since falling to Daniel Altmaier at the 2020 French Open

In an interview with La Repubblica, Berrettini asserted that the Spaniard and the Serb cannot be separated when asked which of the two is the stronger player.

"I swear, there is no answer," Berrettini said. "After all, I have lost many times against both of them. Nadal is a [left-hander] and takes you wherever he wants, giving you the impression of letting you play more and in the end he beats you. Djokovic just deactivates you, he's a great counter-attacker. The two of them, along with Federer, are the greatest tennis players of all time, sublime athletes. This is enough to understand what it means to have them in front of you."

"I find it romantic" - Matteo Berrettini on fans supporting Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer over younger players

Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini after their 2022 Australian Open semifinal

Matteo Berrettini also offered his view on the younger generation of players generally not receiving much crowd support when facing Nadal, Djokovic and Federer. Daniil Medvedev expressed disillusionment at the lack of backing he received from fans when facing the Big 3 after losing to Nadal in last month's Australian Open final.

"It is only a matter of time, it will pass," Berrettini said. "The same was true with Nadal, at the beginning. People said - ‘But he looks like this, he plays with the (long) capri shorts’. And the public cheered for [Pete] Sampras, for [Andre] Agassi, not for the new champions who would also become legends."

The 25-year-old then explained that he appreciates why the three legends are revered, while admitting he may have supported them himself if he were a fan rather than their competitor.

"I understand people who love myths, I don't feel bothered on the pitch [by fans supporting the 'Big Three' in matches]," Berrettini continued. "Maybe I too, if I were in the stands, would cheer for them. Because cheering on Nadal, Djokovic or Federer means being together with your memories, it means remaining attached to a part of your heart. I find it romantic."

Berrettini will make his debut at the Rio Open ATP 500 clay court event next week. It will be the Italian's first appearance since the Australian Open.

