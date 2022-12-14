"I can't take credit" - Costeen Hatzi opens up about her role in Nick Kyrgios' improved performances and more

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, recently answered questions from fans on social media.

Hatzi, who is a social media influencer, frequently posts about her experiences traveling with the Australian on tour and her followers are often curious about the couple's personal life. The pair have been dating since 2021 and have brought positive influences into each other's lives.

When asked whether she has played a role in Nick Kyrgios' improvement as a tennis player this season, Hatzi replied that she couldn't take credit for it, but that the pair fully support each other.

"I can't take credit for this, he is an amazing tennis player all by himself. We both support each other for our work and aspirations, which is a huge factor," she wrote.

She was then asked whether her "yiayia" or grandmother liked Kyrgios. As both of them are of Greek descent, she shared an adorable picture of the World No. 22 with her grandmother, sipping tea and reading a newspaper with an article about himself.

" Absolutely. He's Greek so approved straight away," she wrote.

Asked whether she would be attending the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, Hatzi expressed her excitement by sharing a throwback picture of herself at the 2022 Australian Open.

"Yes. Super Excited. I love AUS and it's my fav tournament!" she stated.

The last question was more personal and direct, asking whether Hatzi was happy. She said that while traveling was "overwhelming," she was indeed happy and "grateful" that she got to "travel and experience the world" and accompanied the post with a selfie of Kyrgios and herself.

"Yes I am happy. A little overwhelmed with all the traveling. I feel like we are always on the go and have little to no time at home, but overall really grateful I get to travel and experience the world," she wrote.

Nick Kyrgios eyes maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open 2023

Nick Kyrgios (Right) with the runner's up trophy at Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios had a spectacular 2022 season. He began the year by winning the Australian Open doubles title with good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The pair also won titles in Atlanta and Washington, DC, with Kyrgios winning the singles title in Washington as well. His crowning moment, however, was reaching his first Major final at Wimbledon, where he won the first set against Novak Djokovic before losing in four.

The Aussie recently spoke about Djokovic being allowed to participate in the 2023 Australian Open, opining that he was the best player in the world and that the country was "lucky to have him."

"He’s healthy, ready to play and put on a show for our fans and for our country - we’re very lucky to have him," Kyrgios told 7News. "Look, he’s the best player in the world in my opinion. I’m glad we’re welcoming him back to come in and show what a great tennis player he is. I feel like no tournament is a full-strength tournament without Novak Djokovic in it."

Nick Kyrgios also said his chances of winning his home Slam were "very slim" since "two of the best" in Djokovic and Rafael Nadal would likely be playing.

"Two of the best in the world. The chances were always very slim," he said.

