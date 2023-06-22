"I didn't take a day off at Wimbledon, I don't want to fall in love, 6-0 works for me" - When Venus Williams recalled watching tennis film

Venus Williams once gave her thoughts on the romantic comedy Wimbledon, which starred Kristen Dunst and Paul Bettany.

In an old interview, the American claimed that the girls in the tennis movies could not play the sport but worked hard.

Williams also claimed that while watching the film, where the female protagonist takes a few days off, she kept thinking that she never had a day off during Wimbledon and that she preferred winning 6-0 to falling in love.

"You see the tennis movies are made, you can see they just can't play, but those girls worked hard. I watched that movie, Wimbledon or something, the girl takes two days off to go fall in love, I'm thinking, 'I didn't take a day off at Wimbledon.' I don't want to fall in love, 6-0 works for me," Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams won five Wimbledon singles titles

Venus Williams is among the greatest competitors Wimbledon has ever seen, with five singles titles to her name. Only Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, and Martina Navratilova have won more individual tournaments than her at the grass-court Major.

The American's first title at the London Grand Slam came in 2000, when she beat Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6(3), in the final. She successfully defended her title in 2001 with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 win over Justine Henin in the title clash.

Williams' third Wimbledon crown came in 2005 with a 4-6, 7-6(4), 9-7 victory over Lindsay Davenport in a thrilling final that lasted two hours and 45 minutes. She then won the tournament in 2007 by defeating Marion Bartoli 6-4, 6-1, in the title clash.

Venus Williams during Wimbledon 2022

Venus Williams' last singles triumph at Wimbledon was a successful title defense in 2008, when she beat her sister Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4 in the final. The Williams sisters enjoyed a lot of success in the women's doubles event at the grass-court Major, winning six titles together.

The American's last singles appearance at Wimbledon came in 2021, where she reached the second round before losing to Ons Jabeur.

She competed in the mixed doubles event in last year's edition, partnering Jamie Murray. The duo reached the second round of the tournament before losing to Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara.

Williams received a wildcard for this season's Wimbledon, and it will be interesting to see how she fares. The American has already played three matches on grass in 2023, with one win to her name.

