I take full responsibility for Simona Halep's struggles, results in Madrid, Rome and RG are insufficient for someone of her caliber: Coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Simona Halep suffered a second-round exit at the French Open after losing 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to Qinwen Zheng on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday. After winning the first set 6-2, the Romanian suffered a panic attack and could not recover.

The 30-year-old has struggled for form recently, and currently finds herself ranked No. 19 in the world. Prior to the French Open, she lost early in Madrid and Rome.

In an Instagram post, Halep's coach Patrick Mouratoglou said he took full responsibility for the Romanian's struggles.

“I’ve always been proud of my successes with my players, but then I also have to acknowledge when I’m not doing a good enough job. The results we’ve had the past month in Madrid, Rome and Roland-Garros are insufficient for someone of Simona Halep’s caliber and I take full responsibility for them,” Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou, who was Serena Williams‘ coach for 10 years before joining Halep's camp last month, also apologised to the Romanian's fans.

“She is fully dedicated, motivated, gives it everything on every ball. She is a champion – her track record speaks for itself. I expect much better from myself and I want to extend my apologies to her fans who have always been so supportive,” he said.

"I don't really know why it happened, but I am recovered now and I will learn from this" - Simona Halep

2022 French Open - Day Five

Simina Halep made a strong start against Zheng, breaking her in the opening game and again in the seventh to race to a 5-2 lead. She served out the first set and looked on course for a comfortable win before suffering a panic attack.

The two-time Grand Slam champion said she was not sure how to handle the situation as she had never experienced it before.

“I was playing well at the start, and I had a break in the second set but something happened and I just lost it. It was a panic attack, I didn’t know how to handle it because I don’t have it often,” she said.

Halep said she lost all focus after the attack, but assured her fans that she has now fully recovered from the episode.

“I don’t really know why it happened, because I was playing well and leading the match. But it happened and I could not focus. It was pretty tough after the match, but I am recovered now and I will learn from this episode. It’s nothing dangerous, in my opinion, but it happens. It’s good that I can smile now,” she said.

