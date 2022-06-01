"I have to take the lesson, but I would say I'm not far away to reach a semifinal or be able to win a Grand Slam" - Carlos Alcaraz after his defeat in the French Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz has vowed to learn the lessons from his quarter-final defeat at the 2022 French Open and come back stronger to win a Grand Slam title, which he believes is "not far away." One of the pre-tournament favorites, the World No. 6 bowed out 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) in a high-intensity match against third seed Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz matched his best result at a Grand Slam courtesy of his appearance in the quarterfinals. However, the semifinals continue to elude him.

Speaking after his loss, the 19-year-old said that he believes in his ability to cross that barrier and win a Grand Slam sooner rather than later.

"I have to take the lesson. I mean, I have to improve to the next Grand Slam or next matches. But I would say I'm not far away to reach a semifinal or be able to win a Grand Slam," Carlos Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

"Just take the lesson, let's say, in these kind of matches. I would say I have the level, I have the confidence to win a Grand Slam or pass through to the semifinal next time," he added.

The youngster admitted that he started the match poorly, something that he could ill afford, particularly when playing against a top player.

"I have to take the lesson today. It was a tough match and close match I think. I could say I didn't start well, and in this level, quarterfinal of a Grand Slam, you are playing against the best players in the world, so you have to start the match better than I did today," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz was the heavy favorite going into the match, given his form during the claycourt season and the result of his previous match against Zverev in the Madrid final, which he won 6-3, 6-1. However, the German was up for the fight this time around.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



defeats Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to advance to his second successive semi-final in Paris.



#RolandGarros Back in the final @AlexZverev defeats Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to advance to his second successive semi-final in Paris. Back in the final 4️⃣@AlexZverev defeats Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to advance to his second successive semi-final in Paris.#RolandGarros https://t.co/dajAihyAOP

As Alcaraz alluded to, he started the match poorly, making many unforced errors. Zverev took full advantage, winning most of the big points, and gave the Spaniard very few chances to break throughout the first two sets. The sixth seed, however, bounced back to win the third set.

The fourth set saw some of the best tennis of the fortnight as both players refused to give an inch. Zverev saved a set point in the tie-break before closing out the contest on his second match point.

"I train for these moments" - Carlos Alcaraz looks back at his French Open campaign

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2022 French Open - Day 10

Despite suffering a tough loss, Carlos Alcaraz was upbeat about his performances and experiences throughout the tournament. The Spaniard cherished the crowd support he received and said these were the moments he trained for.

"Well, I enjoyed a lot, even (though) I lost. Playing in front of such a great crowd, playing in these kind of tournaments, this kind of court, is amazing for me," Alcaraz said.

"I train for these moments. I mean, I fight with the best player in the world, fight for a ticket of final of a Grand Slam for me, so it's amazing. That's why I'm training, that's why I'm playing tennis, to keep dreaming, to have chances to be in the best tournaments in the world...I'm just say thank you to the crowd, and of course to the people who were supporting me until the last ball," he added.

Alcaraz finished his claycourt season with a 14-2 win-loss record. The only matches he lost were to Sebastian Korda at the Monte-Carlo Masters and to Zverev. He won two titles, in Madrid and Barcelona.

Up next for Carlos Alcaraz is Wimbledon. In his maiden appearance at the British Major last year, the youngster bowed out in the second round to Daniil Medvedev.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far