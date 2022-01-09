"I talk a lot, but I have also beaten a lot of players and won a lot of tournaments" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently defended his penchant for speaking his mind more freely than other tennis players, saying that he always backed it up with his performances on the court.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ATPTour.com, Kyrgios reminded fans that he has already proven his capabilities. Regardless of his ranking, the Australian was confident that it did not make him any less of a threat to his opponents.

"If I'm ranked 1000 or 10 in the world everyone knows what I'm capable of on tour. I'm not a player that hasn't proven himself," Kyrgios said. "I talk a lot, but I also have beaten a lot of players and I have won a lot of tournaments," he added.

Nick Kyrgios cited his victory at the 2019 Mexican Open as proof of his claims. Unseeded at the tournament, Kyrgios defeated the No.1 seed (Rafael Nadal, second round), No. 3 seed (John Isner, semifinal) and No. 2 seed (Alexander Zverev, final) to win the title.

The former World No. 13 declared that he did not focus too much on the difficulty of his draws. Kyrgios further added that he was still capable of putting on a good show for the fans who came to watch him in action.

“I won Acapulco unseeded and I beat four Top 10 players. So tough draws [don’t bother me]. That's not something I'm focusing on," Kyrgios said. "People are expecting me to put on a good show and I think I'm capable of doing that still.”

"I don't really dedicate my life to tennis" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios did not want to prioritize his tennis career over the rest of his life

Nick Kyrgios also shared the philosophy by which he lives his life. Kyrgios did not hesitate to acknowledge that he was not someone who devoted their entire life only to playing tennis.

Instead, Kyrgios revealed that he took every day as it came and focussed on enjoying the things he was doing in the moment. The mercurial Australian added that tennis was just a part of his life.

"I don’t really dedicate my life to tennis. I take every day how it is, like I just enjoy doing whatever I'm doing," Kyrgios said. "I don't train just for tennis. I train just for a general happy living."

