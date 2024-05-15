"I can't tell you" - Coco Gauff cheekily avoids revealing strategy against Iga Swiatek ahead of thrilling showdown in Italian Open 2024 SF

Coco Gauff defeated China's Zheng Qinwen on Tuesday, May 14, to reach the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open women's singles contest. She will face a familiar foe in Iga Swiatek in the semifinals on Friday.

Gauff trumped Zheng 7-6(4), 6-1 on center court at Foro Italico to reach her fourth semifinal in the 2024 season. She faced a spirited effort from the Chinese in the opening set as the two players remained on serve with one break each inducing a tiebreaker.

The deciding set saw Zheng lose the plot altogether as the rampant American steamed past her opponent with three breaks of serve on the dirt to win the quarterfinal clash after an hour and 50 minutes.

Gauff's victory meant arranging a meeting with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. The American has lost nine out of ten meetings against the Pole and was asked in her on-court interview what she would do differently against her.

Gauff said while laughing that she couldn't reveal her strategy.

"I can't tell you," the American said.

The 20-year-old then praised Swiatek and called her a tough opponent on clay.

"She is a tough opponent to play, especially on clay. There's a reason why she’s No. 1. But I feel like I'm getting better with each match. I'm really excited to play the semifinal in two days."

Interestingly, the only time Gauff has been able to win a set against Swiatek was during her solitary win against the Pole in the semifinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open as the other nine duels have ended in straight sets.

Coco Gauff hasn't won a match against Iga Swiatek on clay yet

Coco Gauff will eye her first victory over Iga Swiatek on the clay in the semifinal showdown at the 2024 Italian Open on Friday, May 17. She has played against Swiatek on the claycourt on three occasions thus far and lost every time.

Notably, the first time Gauff played against the four-time Grand Slam champion was in the semifinals of the Italian Open in 2021, with the Pole winning 7-6(3), 6-3.

The two then met the following year in the title clash for the French Open women's championship. Swiatek came out on top once again with a 6-1, 6-3 thumping over the American.

In 2023, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek locked horns again at the French Open, this time in the quarterfinals. The Pole clinched victory again, registering a 6-4, 6-2 win before eventually clinching her third title at Roland Garros.