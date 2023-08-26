John Isner has spoken highly of Andy Roddick ahead of the 20th anniversary of the latter's 2003 US Open triumph.

The US Open has become an elusive hunting ground for American men since Roddick's triumph 20 years ago. He is not only the last American man to win the title at Flushing Meadows but also the last US male finalist at the event, having finished as the runner-up to Roger Federer in 2006.

Ahead of the 2023 edition of the New York Major, Isner spoke about Roddick's legacy in the sport, praising the former World No. 1 for his fighting spirit and his work ethic.

"I think just how hard he worked. I think he would admit, obviously he was talented, but I don't think he was the most talented guy, by any means, but he was an absolutely bulldog on the court, of course, but off the court in how he trained, how he took care of himself. One of the hardest workers I think this sport has ever seen," he said in a press conference.

Isner further recalled how he took inspiration from Roddick when he first entered the ATP Tour.

"When I'm in college or high school, seeing him win the US Open, then come on tour with him, see how hard he worked, it definitely showed me that I had a long way to go just to try to match him because he was at the top of the top 10 forever, top 5 for a long time, too," he said.

"He just worked his ass off each and every day. Just watching that for me was very inspiring. If I wanted to be a top professional, I knew I had to at least try to do what he does," he added.

John Isner believes American men can end 20-year Grand Slam drought since Andy Roddick's US Open win

John Isner in action at the Western & Southern Open.

Currently, there are two Americans - Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoes - in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, while another - Tommy Paul - is not far behind. At the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year, Christopher Eubanks made it to the quarterfinals, where he lost a five-set contest to Daniil Medvedev.

At the US Open last year, Tiafoe fought his way to the semifinals, losing a hard-fought encounter to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

John Isner believes that American tennis is currently in a good place and that there's a good chance someone could end the 20-year Grand Slam drought since Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open win.

"I think American men's tennis is in a very good spot right now. I mean, who knows. Like, that could keep going because the No. 1 player is pretty good and very young. We have a lot of players that can definitely challenge for that Grand Slam," he opined.

"I mean, heck, Frances was a set away from being in the finals last year, so... Just need things to fall into place for you throughout the course of two weeks. It's definitely possible. But we're in a good spot right now, I think," he added.

John Isner will get his 2023 US Open campaign underway with a clash against Facundo Diaz Acosta on Tuesday, August 29.