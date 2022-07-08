"I don't think anyone's able to fill those shoes"- Nick Kyrgios on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios heaped praise on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, saying that no one will be able to fill their shoes when they retire.

The Australian booked his place in the Wimbledon final after Nadal withdrew from their semifinal match due to an abdominal injury.

Asked at his press conference if Kyrgios felt the responsibility to take the sport forward when the Big Three retired, the Australian said that no one will be able to fill their shoes.

"No, I don't. I don't think anyone's able to fill those shoes, to be honest with you," Kyrgios said. "We've got a great crop of young players coming up. Alcaraz is unbelievable. Sinner, you saw what he's able to do. So many younger guys. Even Nakashima, the way he played this tournament. I don't think that myself or those guys are able to fill those shoes."

He heaped praise on the legendary trio, saying that there won't be another competitor like Nadal or someone who will wield a racquet like Federer. He also mentioned that there won't be another player who plays as well as Djokovic.

"We'll never see a competitor like Rafa again," Kyrgios said. "You'll never see someone wield a racquet like Roger, so effortlessly. You'll never see someone who just wins and just the plays the game just so good as a winner like Djokovic."

Kyrgios reiterated that no one will be able to fill the shoes of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and stated it will be a sad day when the trio retire.

"I don't think anyone will fill those shoes," Kyrgios added. "Once they're gone, I'm not sure. I feel like if I ever am able to win a Grand Slam, like, please don't put the pressure on me to do another one. No, I don't know if anyone's going to fill those shoes. It's going to be a sad day when they go. I did a podcast and I said, like, I feel like humans, we take for granted how good these athletes are, at times. LeBron, for instance, in NBA, he's been around for 18 years, 19 years almost, at the top of the sport, and we still criticize him."

Nick Kyrgios will face either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios will face Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the final

Following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal, Nick Kyrgios will take on Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon final. Whoever faces the Australian will no doubt have a hard time playing against him, given his current form and his expertise on grass.

