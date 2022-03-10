"I think the Australian Open final made me mature - I understood that I have a lot of room to work on myself" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has spoken of how his 2022 Australian Open final defeat has made him understand he has "a lot of room" to work on himself. The 26-year-old also declared that playing his first tournament as World No. 1 at the upcoming Indian Wells Masters ATP event brings both pressure and motivation.

The Russian was beaten by Rafael Nadal in five sets in an epic Australian Open final in January, after leading by two sets to love.

Medvedev overtook Novak Djokovic to become the top-ranked men's player for the first time last week. He reached the semifinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco the previous week - where he was downed again by eventual winner Nadal.

The US Open champion could face the legendary Spaniard for the third time this year in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

In his pre-tournament press conference at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, the 26-year-old reflected on what he learned from his tough loss in Melbourne.

"I think the Australian Open made me mature, I hope so," the Russian said. " I understood that I have a lot of room to work on myself. I consciously decided to play in Acapulco. The Australian Open was more than over. But I think subconsciously [it] was still around, especially playing against Rafa. Something was not right in my energy from that match. Maybe it's because of this, or maybe not."

Daniil Medvedev practices ahead of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Daniil Medvedev also discussed the challenge of playing his first tournament as the ATP World No. 1 ahead of the Indian Wells Masters.

"I think it's a lot of pressure, but at the same time a lot of motivation," said the 26-year-old. "I'm going to try to do my best. It's the same in every tournament you play. You always try to win as many points as possible."

The Russian also shared a message supporting peace amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"My message is always the same," he said. "I want peace in the whole world. I think all tennis players are going to say the same."

The top seed will face either Tomas Machac or Alexei Poyrin in the second round at Indian Wells.

