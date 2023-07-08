Christopher O'Connell has taken the mantle of keeping the Australian fans' hopes alive, as he remains the only player from Down Under still in contention at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after the conclusion of the second-round matches.

O'Connell made a strong start to his campaign at the grasscourt Major, defeating Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

He then secured a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 win over Jiri Vesely, who had upset 22nd seed Sebastian Korda in the opening round to book his spot against the Australian.

With his win, the 29-year-old advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the second time in his career. He had previously reached the last-32 at the 2022 Australian Open.

While O'Connell advanced at SW19, his fellow Australians, Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler, suffered early exits from the grasscourt Major. 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini defeated De Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile, Kubler suffered a 5-7, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 defeat to Nicolas Jarry.

Following his win, O'Connell reflected on his past experiences of working odd jobs to sustain himself and expressed his elation at finding himself in the third round at Wimbledon 2023.

"All the odd jobs I've worked at. Boat cleaning, working in clothes shop, tennis coaching, delivering flyers … I think back on those, and I'm like, 'Wow, now I'm here!'" Christopher O'Connell told ABC News.

Currently ranked as the World No. 73, the Australian shared his joy at having the opportunity to propel himself into the ATP Top 50.

"This time last year, getting to the top 100 was a huge goal of mine. So to be sitting here a year later, looking at top-50, that's awesome," he added.

Christopher O'Connell set to face Christopher Eubanks in Wimbledon 2023 R3

Christopher O'Connell defeated Jiri Vesely at Wimbledon 2023

Christopher O'Connell will be up against Christopher Eubanks in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, July 8. The clash will mark the pair's first-ever meeting on the tour.

Eubanks booked his spot against the Australian after he upset 12th seed and last year's semifinalist Cameron Norrie in the second round. The American, who is making his debut at SW19, put on a dominant performance, striking 62 winners to secure a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) victory in two hours and 29 minutes.

Should Christopher O'Connell emerge victorious in his clash against Eubanks, he will take on the winner of the match between fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Laslo Dere in the fourth round.

