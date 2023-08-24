John Isner will be bidding farewell to tennis at the 2023 US Open, as announced by the American himself. A career that began in 2007, therefore, will come to an end for the former US No. 1 in front of his home fans at Flushing Meadows next week after 17 illustrious years.

Isner rose to as high as World No. 8 in 2016, and won 16 singles titles across the years. The most significant of those came at the 2018 Miami Open, when he defeated Alexander Zverev to win his first and last Masters 1000 trophy.

In Grand Slams, the 38-year-old's best result came at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, when he reached the semifinals. He also holds the record for the most aces by any player in ATP history, having rained down more than 14,000 aces over the course of his career.

Taking to social media on Wednesday (August 23), the World No. 158 proclaimed that he felt it was time for him to hang up his racquet, as painful as the decision was. While the American admitted that there were "countless" matches he wished he could redo, he made it clear that he did not have a single regret in his career.

"There comes a time in every athletes' career that they have to decide to hang it up, for me, that time is now. I didn't come at this decision lightly, but I feel it is the right way to go."

"When I left the University of Georgia in 2007, there was no way I could have imagined playing 17 years on the ATP Tour. Of course, there are countless matches I wish I could have back, but I am proud of what I was able to accomplish. The journey was nothing short of incredible," John Isner said.

John Isner extended his thanks to everyone who played a role in shaping him as a player as well as a person, especially to his coach Manny Diaz and the University of Georgia, where he attended college for four years.

"I consider myself lucky to have developed so many amazing relationships that have brought me where I am today. The people that have been in my corner both professionally and personally have played a massive role in shaping me as a player, but more importantly, a person," John Isner said.

"One of the best decisions I ever made was attending the University of Georgia - my 4 years in Athens was absolutely amazing. To Coach Manny Diaz, thank you for always. believing me and instilling a work ethic that served me so well as a pro," he added.

The former American No. 1 looked forward to the next phase of his life, acknowledging at the same time that it will not be an easy transition. Regardless, he was happy that the US Open will be his last tournament, adding that he couldn't think of a better way to go out than in front of American fans in Flushing Meadows.

"I won't sit here and pretend that this transition is going to be easy, because it won't be. For a large part of these past 20+ years, all I've really known is tennis. Waking up every morning with the goal of becoming a better player is something I always took immense pride in, and now I'll have to channel my energy elsewhere. It's a challenge I'm looking forward to," John Isner said.

"The US Open will be my last tournament, and I can't think of a better way to go out than competing in New York City. I have participated in the US Open for each of the 17 years of my career and I'm looking forward playing my last match in front of the American fans in Flushing Meadows," he added.

"I have to especially thank my mother and father; without their support none of this would have been possible" - John Isner

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018

John Isner also extended a special thanks to his father and mother, remarking that none of it would have been possible without their support. He thanked his wife Madison for everything she sacrificed for him as well, adding that he will continue to be the best husband and father he possiby can in the coming days.

"I have to especially thank my mother and father; without their support none of this would have been possible. To my mom taking me all over the South in our van to play tennis tournaments and to my dad waking up every morning before the sun to provide those opportunities, THANK YOU. As a father of four now, I truly know the love that only parents can know, and that is in large part because of you," John Isner said.

"To my wife, Madison, thank you for everything you do. Raising 4 kids under five is probably the hardest job in the world, and you do it with a smile on your face no matter how chaotic it is. I am looking forward to this next chapter of our lives and will continue to be the best follower of Christ, husband and father I can possibly be. I love you," he added.