"I don't think Emma Raducanu's family got enough credit for how they handled her, sacrifice her tennis for education" - Brit's agent

It has been over two years since Emma Raducanu broke onto the tennis scene, reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon much to the delight of home fans. The youngster's run to the US Open title that year catapulted her to worldwide stardom, and her journey has been well documented since.

Amid the frenzied media coverage, however, fans tend to forget that there are aspects of Raducanu's young career that have hardly been talked about. Taking note of the same, Raducanu's agent, Max Eisenbud, said her family's handling of the youngster's sudden stardom is not talked about enough.

On the latest episode of The Tennis Podcast, Eisenbud said people often forget that Raducanu was still attending school when she made the second week at Wimbledon.

"I don't think Emma Raducanu's family got enough credit for how they handled her. The lead up to Wimbledon and US Open wins. Here's a girl who never went to a tennis academy who stayed in school, regular school, her whole career all the way," Max Eisenbud said.

Elaborating, he said that Raducanu had barely played any tennis in the lead-up to the Championships, crediting her parents for being brave in sacrificing her tennis development to ensure that she got an education.

"I think we all know the story. She barely played leading up to Wimbledon because she was studying," Max Eisenbud continued.

"I mean, these are like amazing things that I don't think much of the British media talked about. And I think that's a shame because I think that was very brave of her parents and her to again, sacrifice her tennis development for education," he added.

"I don't see that ever happening" - Emma Raducanu's agent on her winning a Grand Slam while being in school

Emma Raducanu wilh the 2021 US Open trophy.

During the same episode of the podcast, Max Eisenbud said he could not recall the last Grand Slam champion who did not leave school in their mid-teens to take up tennis full-time.

Lauding Emma Raducanu and her family for prioritizing her education, he said that it was one of the stories that had probably not been covered as extensively by the British media following the youngster.

"I can't remember the last Grand Slam champion, who didn't leave school before the age of 14, who was willing to sacrifice her tennis development, to make sure she got her education," Max Eisenbud said.

"I don't see that ever happening. I don't think they'll ever be another Grand Slam champion again that wins after going to regular school. So I think that's story was a miss," he concluded.

Emma Raducanu has not played a competitive match since losing in the opening round of Stuttgart Open. She had recently undergone a wrist surgery and is currently on a comeback trail.