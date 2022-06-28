I don't think Emma Raducanu will win Wimbledon this time: Martina Navratilova

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships following her 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday. The British No. 1 is set to square off against Caroline Garcia next.

Playing on Centre Court for the first time in her career, Raducanu needed a little over 100 minutes to convert four break points out of 12 to beat Van Uytvanck.

Although the 19-year-old won the match in straight sets, tennis legend Martina Navratilova believes that the World No. 11 Brit has a long way to go and that she could have lost the match had Van Uytvanck played better.

In an interview, the 18-time Grand Slam winner downplayed Emma Raducanu's chances of winning the Major this year.

"No, I don't think Emma will win Wimbledon this time around but certainly has the potential to win it one day. I don't think she's fit enough, her forehand looks a bit dodgy, she's not hitting through the ball, and she could have really lost the match today if Van Uytvanck had played a little bit better. But certainly, the potential is there," Navratilova said.

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



Nine-time



@Martina | @piersmorgan "I don't think Emma will win Wimbledon... I don't think she's fit enough, her forehand looks a bit dodgy, she's not hitting through the ball."Nine-time #Wimbledon winner Martina Navratilova gives her verdict on Emma Raducanu after her win today. "I don't think Emma will win Wimbledon... I don't think she's fit enough, her forehand looks a bit dodgy, she's not hitting through the ball."Nine-time #Wimbledon winner Martina Navratilova gives her verdict on Emma Raducanu after her win today.@Martina | @piersmorgan https://t.co/HwqbnCQF5N

Last year, an 18-year-old Raducanu shocked the tennis world as she became the first player ever to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier, a feat she achieved without dropping a set.

Less than two weeks after lifting the trophy, she left fans in disbelief by parting ways with her coach Andrew Richardson, who led her to glory. She next teamed up with Torben Beltz, the former coach of three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber. However, the partnership ended within five months.

Reflecting on these decisions, Navratilova stated that receiving multiple expert opinions often leads to confusion for a player.

"The first mistake was letting go of the coach who got her to the US Open title. He did a great job. There have been a lot of changes since then and I think that you're getting so many different viewpoints and then you don't know which way to go. So you need to stick with somebody to see if it works first. I hope she finds a solution, she's a great talent. She might get into the second week but I don't see her winning unless she finds the form that she had at the US Open," Navratilova said.

Emma Raducanu's path to Wimbledon title this year

Emma Raducanu received a tough draw.

Placed in the bottom half of the draw, tenth seed Emma Raducanu managed to avoid a meeting with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, at least until the finals. However, there are still plenty of top-class players for the Brit to overcome.

Caroline Garcia, her next opponent, has won a total of seven WTA singles titles in her career.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



A dream start for



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 First Centre Court appearance. First Centre Court win.A dream start for @EmmaRaducanu First Centre Court appearance. First Centre Court win.A dream start for @EmmaRaducanu. #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/NmjAO3lvy5

If Raducanu continues to win her matches, she is likely to face 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the fourth round, World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals, and the unstoppable Iga Swiatek in the finals.

If the 19-year-old does manage to win the Wimbledon title this year, she will become the first British woman to conquer SW19 since Virginia Wade in 1977.

