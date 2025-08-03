"I don't think it's fair" - Coco Gauff bluntly shuts down comparison to 18-year-old Victoria Mboko after Canadian Open loss

Coco Gauff shut down comparisons between herself and Victoria Mboko after being shockingly defeated by the 18-year-old Canadian at the ongoing 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. Mboko registered a 6-1, 6-4 win over the World No. 2 and two-time Major champion to secure her progress to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 hardcourt event.

Following her chastening loss to the 85th-ranked teenager, Gauff made her way to a press conference. Here, the 21-year-old was asked if she sees a little bit of herself in Mboko. In response, the 10-time career singles titlist said it's unfair to draw such comparisons considering the Canadian's tender age.

"No, she's a completely different player, completely different person. I've never been one to compare myself to others, whether it be like people comparing me to Serena or Venus, and I don't think it's fair to put that on her as well," the WTA No. 2 said.

Coco Gauff also briefly touched on how she sees Victoria Mboko's professional tennis career going forward, saying:

"Yeah, but I do see someone who is going to have a really bright future, for sure."

Coco Gauff identifies Victoria Mboko's qualities that could propel 18-year-old Canadian prodigy to women's tennis' highest echelons

Coco Gauff (left) hugs Victoria Mboko (right) after the end of their fourth-round match at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

In the same press conference at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Coco Gauff highlighted Victoria Mboko's on-court abilities that according to the American, are likely to turn the Canadian into a formidable force on the WTA Tour in future. The World No. 2 hailed the teenager's athleticism, ball-striking, and mentality.

"She's very athletic. She's a great ball striker, and she seems pretty positive out there on the court, doesn't get really too negative," Gauff said.

The American also spoke highly of the "support system" surrounding Mboko and looked forward to more matches against the Canadian.

"I don't know her too well, but I've gotten to talk to her a little bit over the course since Rome. I think she has a great support system around her, and I think that's important when you're young and on tour. Yeah, hopefully we have many more battles, and I look forward to playing her again in the future," she added.

Coco Gauff has now lost three of the five matches she has played since her women's singles title triumph at this year's French Open. With the US Open fast approaching, Gauff would be keen on rediscovering her finest form at the upcoming Cincinnati Open. Meanwhile, Victoria Mboko's run in Montreal is set to continue with a quarterfinal clash against either Marta Kostyuk or Elena Rybakina.

