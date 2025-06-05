"I don't think that was fair" - Iga Swiatek accuses French Open umpire of being biased towards Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek made claims of favoritism against chair umpire Kader Nouni, alleging that he had ignored the Pole's requests to inspect a line call. Swiatek eventually faced a crushing 6-7(1), 6-4, 0-6 defeat to Aryna Sabalenka, which ended her hopes of defending her title at the French Open.

The duo was seen engaging in a heated exchange during the second set of the match as the Pole led the set 4-2. Swiatek asked Nouni to come down to check the mark for a first serve that landed out. After trying to convince the umpire, she eventually returned to play with frustration beaming in her eyes.

At the post-match press conference, when she was asked to elaborate on the conversation she had with Nouni, she explained how she felt that the umpire was biased towards Aryna Sabalenka.

"He was coming down to check every mark when Aryna wanted to, even when the outs were like that. And when I had a mark that was out, he was convincing me that I only came there because I saw my return was out and I framed the return," Swiatek said. [8:12 onwards]

She further explained how she felt his behavior towards her was quite unfair, but she has moved past it.

"I didn’t really look at the ball; I just went to check the mark, and I saw the mark was out. I wanted him to come down, but he didn’t. So I don’t think that was fair, especially when he came down every time Aryna asked him to. I don’t get it, but I don’t really care," added Swiatek.

With the defeat at the hands of Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek snapped her 26-match winning streak at the French Open. However, she expressed her gratitude to be able to play in the tournament.

Iga Swiatek grateful to have had a deep run at French Open

Iga Swiatek after loss at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek was proud to have come this far and showed her love for the tournament at the post-match press conference.

"I love playing here, so for sure I'm happy I was fortunate enough to play so many great tournaments here. Even this one, I played better than weeks before. So I'm just happy that I have this place to come back to every year and just try to push myself," she said.

Even though she wasn't able to defend her title, Iga Swiatek still remains one of the strongest players on the surface.

