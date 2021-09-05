"I think I'm playing better tennis here than at Wimbledon" - Emma Raducanu after 3R win over Sorribes Tormo

Emma Raducanu continued her sublime run of form at the US Open on Saturday, racing past Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1 in their third-round encounter.

The Brit, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon earlier this year, has now made it to the second week of consecutive Grand Slams.

During her post-match press conference, Raducanu said she felt she was playing better tennis in New York than she did at Wimbledon a couple of months ago.

The 18-year-old played a number of warm-up tournaments on American hardcourts last month, winning the title at the Chicago Challenger. According to the Brit, the extra match practice has been pivotal to her success at this year's US Open.

"Well, I think that my level of tennis here, I have to say from my own perspective, I think I'm playing better tennis here than at Wimbledon. Of course being on the hard courts, they're less forgiving than grass," Raducanu said.

"But honestly, I think with the amount of matches I have played and the experience that I have accumulated in the last four, five weeks, my game is just getting better with each match," the 18-year-old added.

Raducanu also spoke about her dynamic with new coach Andrew Richardson, whom she had previously worked with at a younger age.

The Brit credited Richardson for helping instill the fundamentals of tennis into her game. She also described Richardson as a "calming character," adding that he has always helped her to relax under pressure.

"Andrew is a very good coach. He is extremely experienced having played himself [...] He's very good at instilling the fundamentals into my game and just making me realize like doing the basics to a really good level is going to take you a long way," Raducanu said.

"And he's also a very, like, calming character. So sometimes if I'm getting intense or, like, too fired up or expect too much from myself, he's very, very good at just, you know, relaxing me and, like, reassuring me," she added.

"I think we all inspire each other" - Emma Raducanu on the success of 18-year-olds at the US Open this year

Raducanu is one of three teenagers to have made it to the second week.

During the press conference, Raducanu also gave her thoughts on the success enjoyed by the younger players at this year's US Open. As many as three teenagers -- Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, and Leylah Fernandez -- have made it to the second week at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu said she was happy to see the next generation making their mark on the big stage. The Brit added that it was a great sign for the future of the game.

"I think that to have so many young players coming through is just really great for the game, because it just shows how strong this next generation is. I think that having so many young players and 18-year-olds, I think we all inspire each other to play better," Raducanu said.

"Because like for me today, I wanted to join them in the second week as well, so that was an extra bit of motivation."

Raducanu will take on home hope Shelby Rogers in the fourth round on Monday.

