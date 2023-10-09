Confident Sebastian Korda hoping to form a long-time rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner

Sebastian Korda has stated that he isn't a player who is 'under the radar' and that a few good results could see him be at the same level as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Jannik Sinner.

Korda has had a few good results this season. He began the year by reaching the Adelaide International 1 final, where he beat the likes of Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut, Sinner and Yoshihito Nishioka before losing to Novak Djokovic.

He followed it up with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, where he was forced to retire from the match against Karan Khachanov in the third set. The clay swing wasn't a happy one for Korda, as he made Round of 64 exits at the Madrid Open, Italian Open, and French Open.

Korda's grasscourt season started well, with a semifinal run at the Queen's Club in London, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Form and results deserted him afterwards, until the Winston-Salem Open in late August, where he reached the semifinals.

The 23-year-old's second final appearance of the season came at the Astana Open, where he finished as the runner-up to Adrian Mannarino. Korda is currently taking part in the Shanghai Masters, where he caused a big upset by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

At a press conference after the win, Korda said that he doesn't see himself as a player who was flying under the radar. He stated that a few good results on the ATP tour will see him in the same conversation as Alcaraz, Rune, and Sinner.

"They obviously have better results than me. I don't think I'm under the radar in any sort. You know, just have some good results here and there and hopefully be in the talks with them. But, yeah, they're incredible players and hopefully we'll be playing against each other for many, many years," he said.

After Daniil Medvedev upset, Sebastian Korda to face Francisco Cerundolo in Shamghai Masters 4R

Sebastian Korda is currently ranked World No. 26.

Sebastian Korda beat second seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6(8), 6-2 in the third round of the Shanghai Masters to register the first top-5 win of his career. It is his second straight-sets win against the Russian, having beaten him in the Round of 32 at the Australian Open.

In Shanghai, Korda had to save three set points before taking the first set in a tie-break. The second saw him break in the second game and consolidate that to wrap up the win in one hour and 28 minutes.

The American will next face 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo, who defeated Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in his Round of 32 match.