Cameron Norrie believes he and Rafael Nadal are not too different altogether, even if there is a wide gap of 22 Grand Slam titles between the two.

While Nadal is currently on an extended, injury-forced break from tennis, Norrie is plying his trade at the Queen's Club Championships, where he has reached the quarterfinals. After impressive victories over Miomir Kecmanovic and Jordan Thompson, the British No. 1 will take on Sebastian Korda up next.

Speaking to iNews during his time at Queen's, the leftie touched on similarities between himself and Rafael Nadal, stating that when he was "feeling his forehand," there was not much that separated him from the Spanish stalwart.

Similarly, Norrie believes that the spin he generates on the ball on grass was an indicator of how good he was playing -- just like in Nadal's case. The Mallorcan is a two-time winner at Wimbledon, while Norrie achieved a career-best run of reaching the semifinals at SW19 last year.

"I think I’m the same as [Rafael Nadal]. When I’m feeling the forehand line and I’m finding good direction on it and it’s a great shot, you get to watch it fully up the line and you know exactly how well you’re hitting it,” Norrie said.

“I think with a lefty curling back in, I think when I’m hitting that one well, especially on the grass, it’s a good indicator when I’m playing well. So I think similar to Rafa in that aspect,” he added.

Cameron Norrie also spoke about not being part of Netflix's latest 'Break Point' release, stating that having cameras around all the time was a "big distraction" for him personally.

“It’s a tricky one. I think for me it’s more important to keep training as hard as I can and to be known for being a tennis player and a good competitor,” Norrie said. "I think it’s a big distraction having the cameraman there full time."

While the Brit admitted that it was a great idea and promotion for tennis, he did not think it was something he could do. Instead, the World No. 13 prefered the idea of doing a documentary someday like the one Andy Murray chose to do with his career.

“It’s great what they’re doing for tennis, promoting tennis, and getting some new fans into the sport and people learning about tennis. But I’m not sure what I’d do. I think I probably wouldn’t do it, but that’s me right now, but I can understand why some players fancy it and why they are choosing the players that they are," Cameron Norrie said.

"But for me, I prefer Andy Murray’s documentary and I’d prefer to do something myself if I were to do something one day,” he added.

