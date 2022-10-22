“I think it’s something that Carlos Alcaraz and I have always done” – Holger Rune on the youngsters having arguably two of the best drop shots on ATP tour

Holger Rune recently spoke about his and Carlos Alcaraz’s use of drop shots during the ongoing Stockholm Open.

Rune, who defeated Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open, was asked whether he and the fellow 19-year-old have had a chat about playing drop shots. The Dane responded by saying that they hadn’t talked about it.

However, having played against each other numerous times on the junior circuit, as well as competing as a doubles team, Rune, in a video for The Slice Tennis, said that they are used to each other’s drop shots and have always implemented them while competing.

“Yeah, not really. We haven’t talked about it but yeah, I mean, I played him tons of times in juniors and we always did drop shots against each other, so I think it’s something that we’ve always done,” he said.

The Slice Tennis @theslicetennis



After he spoke to us about how he and fellow teenage superstar Holger Rune had another great win yesterday, beating Norrie in 3 tight sets.After he spoke to us about how he and fellow teenage superstar @carlosalcaraz have been drop-shotting for years Holger Rune had another great win yesterday, beating Norrie in 3 tight sets. After he spoke to us about how he and fellow teenage superstar @carlosalcaraz have been drop-shotting for years 😅🎾🔒 https://t.co/t12gXOA2Yw

The World No. 27 also admired Alcaraz’s strategy and accuracy.

“And yeah, I mean, now we, I mean, he learned obviously to put them in the right way, because he has big shots and you know, he can mix it up,” he noted.

Holger Rune further revealed that he was aiming for a strategy similar to that of the World No.1 in his quarterfinals victory over Cameron Norrie at the Stockholm Open. He stated that such a game plan was essential against the British No. 1.

“Because that’s also what I was trying to do today, because every time I was lining a forefront he (Cameron Norrie) is automatically going a bit on the heels, and if you can mix it up and drop it short sometimes, it makes him keep guessing all the time. So, it’s definitely a nice thing to do once a while,” he said.

Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz to feature at Swiss Indoors Basel

Holger Rune in action at the 2022 US Open.

Holger Rune, who is currently competing at the Stockholm Open, is expected to take part in the Swiss Indoors Basel next week.

The 19-year-old Dane earned a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 win over Alex de Minaur in the semifinals in Stockholm. In pursuit of a second career title, he will face the winner of the semifinals between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Emil Ruusuvuori on Sunday.

Incidentally, Rune has yet again drawn Alex de Minaur, this time in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel, which will be contested between October 24-30.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is also set to feature in the tournament. Alcaraz, who is yet to score an ATP win as the World No.1, will be competing after losing his opening match against former World No. 7 David Goffin at the Astana Open. He will face Brit youngster Jack Draper in the first round.

Poll : 0 votes