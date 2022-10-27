“I think you just need to have one voice” – Dmitry Tursunov on ‘red flags’ that led him to leave Emma Raducanu’s team

Dmitry Tursunov has outlined the reasons that made him part ways with the 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu.

Tursunov left Raducanu after their trial period ended and is currently coaching Belinda Bencic. In a recent interview with Tennis Majors, he cited his inability to arrive at an agreement with the Brit's team on a few key terms as the cause of their breakup.

“I was walking away from Emma regardless of whether there was another [player] available or not. We didn’t agree on the terms and there were some red flags that just couldn’t be ignored,” said Tursunov.

He even sought to stick with her after the trial period to make it work, but things didn’t turn that way.

“Our trial period was over at the US Open but I stuck around, trying to see if there was going to be a way to impress the team. I really wanted to make it work,” he stated.

While Tursunov was all praise for Emma Raducanu’s hardwork, he believes that her game could use a lot of improvement. He also stated that her team should have "one voice."

“Emma is a hard worker and she doesn’t think or act like she’s a superstar. In my opinion, she’s minimum a one-year project but I would say that she’s probably a two-and-a-half-year project to be on the safe side. Of course, it’s hard to say that and it’s hard for people to understand how it is possible because she already won the US Open. But, in my opinion, her game is very raw, and I think in many ways it could use a lot of improvement," he said.

"It’s going to take some time, but as I said to her and to pretty much everyone on her team: I think you just need to have one voice and just try that for a bit. And then if it doesn’t work, you cross that off your list,” he added.

Emma Raducanu set to take part in Billie Jean King Cup

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2022 Korea Open.

Earlier this month, Emma Raducanu, whose ranking has dropped to No. 76, pulled out of the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. She looks to have recovered from the injury as she is all set to represent Great Britain at the Billie Jean Cup, which gets underway in Glasgow on November 8.

Raducanu is part of Britain’s BJKC team and her captain Anne Keothavong is looking forward to making a mark at the event.

"This is a strong squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, and we're keen to finish the year on a high in front of passionate crowds in Glasgow. All four players have experience in the competition and great memories of playing for GB," Keothavong said, via Sky Sports.

