"I think there were moments in my career when I was playing at their level" - Andy Murray on his legacy compared to the Big 3

Andy Murray's career has not gone the way he would have hoped for in recent years as the Brit has been hampered by injuries, with his glory days seemingly behind him.

However, Murray played some incredible tennis in his first match on clay in two years against Dominic Thiem in the first round of the Madrid Masters. Murray won the match in straight sets and set up a clash against Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the next round.

Speaking in an interview with El Pais, Murray reminisced about his time fighting for Majors alongside the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and how his career was derailed when he was at his peak due to his hip and other injuries. Murray said:

"If you look at what the three above me (Nadal, Federer and Djokovic) have achieved, what I have won will seem insignificant to some. And I understand it. I will never say I was at their level , I take responsibility for what they won, but I think there were moments in my career when I was playing at their level."

Andy Murray also stated that he was able to win the biggest titles on tour after scoring wins over them and that he lost a few really good years due to a serious injury.

"I have been able to win against them in some of the biggest tournaments, and some will say that if I hadn't had such a serious injury at the time when I was number one in the world and playing my best tennis ... lost two or three very good years."

"I would continue playing for another 20 years if I could." - Andy Murray divluges retirement plans

Andy Murray, at the age of 34, has spoken about the impact of tennis on his life and would love to play for a really long time, but he is under no illusion that he can't carry on playing for the next two decades.

"I would continue playing for another 20 years if I could, but it probably won't. Tennis has been a very important part of my life. I've been playing for about 30 years. I started at four. It has given me an incredible life, I have visited fascinating cities, I have met incredible people, I have achieved many of my dreams… Tennis has given me a lot, it has been very important in my life. I put a lot of time and effort into it and, even if I asked a lot about my body, it means a lot to me"

