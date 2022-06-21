"I don't think there are many players who are capable of doing everything that Rafael Nadal has shown us over the years" - Stefanos Tsitsipas 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal's hometown of Mallorca is hosting an ATP 250 event on grass courts as Wimbledon fast approaches. One player who is in action at the Mallorca Open is Stefanos Tsitsipas, who waxed lyrical about Rafael Nadal winning the French Open earlier this month.

In an interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke about the values that Nadal has stood for throughout his career and praised him for setting the example for younger players in the game.

"I don't think there are many players who are capable of doing everything that Rafa has shown us over the years. He has proven to be disciplined, hard-working, and consistent. He has always continued to train to improve and learn. He does not make excuses when things do not go well."

Tsitsipas highlighted how the Spaniard has not complained about the long-standing foot injury that he's been dealing with. The World No. 6 also praised him for winning his 22nd Grand Slam and his 14th French Open title.

"And despite everything that has happened to his foot, even in his worst moments, he always knows how to get up, and is an example for everyone. Nadal does things that seem impossible. And I talk about things like winning this Roland Garros, and doing it up to 14 times; or conquer 22 Grand Slams. It dominates all terrains."

Rafael Nadal is more than an athlete and a tennis player

Tsitsipas and Nadal at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas showered more praise on Rafael Nadal as the Greek star believes that Nadal is more than just a tennis player. Tsitsipas believes that the Spaniard is an icon of the sport and should be a reference to others.

"Rafa Nadal is more than an athlete or a tennis player, he is an icon of the sport."

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal during his 1st practice at Wimbledon 2022 (📸AELTC) Rafael Nadal during his 1st practice at Wimbledon 2022 (📸AELTC) https://t.co/LPBgfBnN2t

While the Greek national is in the middle of competing at the Mallorca Open, Nadal happens to be the most famous export from Mallorca. Having grown up on the Spanish islands, it's where he found his love for the sport of tennis.

Tsitsipas spoke about how Nadal is the best brand ambassador for Mallorca:

"Of tennis in this case, but also of Mallorca, of its Island, and Spain. He is a global ambassador of the sport and the best ambassador of Mallorca. He is a person known throughout the planet."

