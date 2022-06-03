"I think Novak Djokovic is cracking a little bit, it shows how much he is thinking about history" - Jimmy Arias 

Former ATP player Jimmy Arias is of the opinion that Novak Djokovic is starting to crack under the pressure of making history. Analyzing the World No. 1's performance in his recent loss against Rafael Nadal at the the 2022 French Open, Arias wondered if the result was brought about by Djokovic being distracted by the expectations levied on him by fans.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, the American noted that the cracks have been appearing in the Serb's psyche ever since last year's US Open. The 34-year-old was on the verge of making history at Flushing Meadows but fell one match short of completing the Calendar Grand Slam as well as becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slams.

The World No. 1 was upstaged by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final, but the former World No. 5 emphasized that the whole tournament was a case study in how the Serb was beginning to come under pressure.

Pointing out how he lost the first set in pretty much every match of the tournament, Arias remarked that the only reason for that uncharacteristic display from Djokovic was the burden of expectations.

"I think Novak [Djokovic] is cracking a little bit. It started with the US Open last year, I know he made the finals, but that whole tournament he was cracking. It shows how much he is thinking about history," Arias said. "The only reason he was cracking was because he was thinking of the Calendar Grand Slam and if you remember that tournament, he was losing the first set every match."

That, along with the mental ordeal he underwent in Australia this year with the controversial visa fiasco, led the American to question whether the 20-time Grand Slam champion's days of unparalleled dominance were over. While Jimmy Arias made it clear that he does not write off the Serb's chances of winning more Slams, he was of the opinion that it would be more difficult in the coming days.

"Then he had the strange start to the year with the Australian Open and everything that went on, and I just feel like maybe his days of locking down under extreme pressure will be difficult to find," Arias said. "I am not saying he won't win Majors again, but it will be more difficult."

"There was this weird pressure on Djokovic that he had to catch Nadal in the Slam race" - Jimmy Arias

The Serb crumbled under the pressure of overtaking Nadal in the Slam race, according to Arias

During the interview, Jimmy Arias further analyzed the quarter-final encounter between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, stating that he did not expect the Mallorcan to come out on top before the French Open began. However, the 57-year-old admitted that after seeing Nadal's opening matches, he knew he would be a tough opponent for the World No. 1.

"I didn't think Rafael Nadal would right the ship after the second set [against Novak Djokovic]. Novak won Rome and it was like Djokovic is Djokovic again and [has put] all that controversy behind and is ready to be dominating again after that," Arias said. "We were a little worried about Nadal because of the foot problem, but as soon as I saw a match or two of Nadal, I thought, 'Okay, wow'."

The former World No. 5 once again brought up the pressure that was on the Serb to uppend Nadal and catch up with him in the Slam race, which was a contributing factor to his defeat in Arais' opinion.

In direct contrast to that, Jimmy Arias pointed out how the Spaniard avoided putting such unnecessary pressure on himself and focussed solely on one match at a time, which helped him during the big moments of the game.

"But I did think Nadal was going to win that match after I saw that he was physically very good because there was this weird pressure on Djokovic that he had to catch Nadal [in the Slam race]," Arias said. "He had the chance at the US Open last year to break away from the pack and be the GOAT. Nadal has done a better job of not having those thoughts. I feel like he plays each match to play that match and there is no other outside influence and that's helpful in those huge moments."

