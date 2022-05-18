"I think Novak Djokovic definitely has a good chance to win more Grand Slam titles than Rafael Nadal in the end" - Alex Corretja

Tennis analyst and former World No. 2 Alex Corretja discussed the battle between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to finish with the most Grand Slam titles. Corretja believes the Serb "definitely has a good chance" of winning more Majors than his Spanish rival.

Rafael Nadal has won a men's record of 21 Grand Slam crowns, with the Australian Open in January being his most recent triumph. The 35-year-old defeated Daniil Medvedev in a marathon five-set final in Melbourne to secure his second Australian Open title.

Djokovic and Roger Federer, meanwhile, have both won 20 Major titles. The 34-year-old Serb's last Grand Slam victory came at last year's Wimbledon Championships, where he defeated Matteo Berrettini in the final to equal his great rivals.

Men's Grand Slam race update
- Rafael Nadal
- Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic

Federer most recently won a Major title at the 2018 Australian Open, where he defeated Marin Cilic in a five-set final. The 40-year-old has not competed since losing in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships to Hubert Hurkacz due to a knee injury.

In an interview with Telegraf, Corretja weighed in on the race to end up with the most Grand Slam titles between the two younger members of the 'Big 3'. The two-time Roland Garros finalist pointed out that Nadal's fitness could be a key factor.

"It's always a question of how Rafa is," Corretja said. "The question is whether he is healthy or not, that makes a big difference for the future. I think Novak definitely has a good chance to win more Grand Slam titles in the end. Every Grand Slam is a new chance for Djokovic, he showed that he is always good at Wimbledon, the US Open, he loves the Australian Open and he will play each seriously if the opportunity arises."

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will compete at the 2022 French Open

Court Philippe-Chatrier during the 2021 French Open men's singles final

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will both be seen in action at the 2022 French Open, where the main draw matches will begin on Sunday. The Serb is the defending champion, having beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets in last year's title match to claim his second French Open crown. The World No. 1 defeated Tsitsipas again in the final of last week's Italian Open.

Nadal won the last of his 13 Roland Garros titles in 2020, when he dismantled his Serbian rival in straight sets. The World No. 4 was defeated by the eventual champion in a thrilling four-set semifinal at last year's event.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC DOES IT!
He beats Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to book a place in the 2021 French Open final
In doing so, he becomes the first player in history to beat the Spaniard in the semi-finals in Paris

