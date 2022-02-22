"I think Novak Djokovic has Roger Federer's genius, with Rafael Nadal's mental and physical strength"- Flavio Saretta

In a recent interview with Betway, former player and renowned commentator Flavio Saretta heaped huge praise on Novak Djokovic. Calling him "more of a player" than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the Brazilian claimed that the Serb has Federer's "genius" mind and Nadal's "mental and physical strength."

Saretta further stressed that he "likes" the way World No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays during "difficult moments" and comes out as a winner. Mentioning that the 20-time Grand Slam champion has been playing with "fans" since he was born, he stated that Djokovic is "bigger" than Federer and Nadal.

"As I like a good controversy, I'll say that I think Djokovic is more of a player. I think he has Federer's genius, with Nadal's mental and physical strength. I really like how he comes out of difficult moments. Gigantic and he's been playing with fans since he was born, so I think he's even bigger," said Saretta.

Despite hinting that Djokovic is the GOAT for him, Saretta highlighted that after 50 years, the comparison between the Big Three will only be "measured" by the number of Grand Slam titles that each member wins at the end of his respective career.

"I think that 50 years from now, the comparison will be measured by the number of Grand Slams that each one has, there's no way," added the former Brazilian player.

As of now, Nadal leads the Grand Slam race with 21 Majors after his glory at the 2022 Australian Open, a tournament where Djokovic didn't feature. As a result, he and Federer are currently tied and are one Major behind the Spaniard with 20 Grand Slams each.

Rafael Nadal hopes the COVID-19 pandemic to end soon, says it will be "good" as then Novak Djokovic will be able to play at Majors despite his vaccination status

Djokovic was barred from taking part at the 2022 Australian Open because he was unvaccinated. In an interview with the BBC, he put forward a firm stance and emphasized that he would not be taking the vaccine against COVID-19 even if he was not allowed to play at the upcoming Majors.

Reacting to the same at a recent press conference ahead of the Acapulco Open 2022, Nadal hoped that the pandemic would end soon so that the Serb could play at the Grand Slams even "without being vaccinated."

"It will affect your story whether you can play or not. I don't know if it will affect the Grand Slams. Everyone makes their decisions and must live with them. In this sense, hopefully the pandemic improves in every way and ceases to have died. Whether or not he is vaccinated, the good thing would be for Novak to play again. If Djokovic can play the Grand Slams without being vaccinated, welcome," said Nadal.

Novak Djokovic will lock horns against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

