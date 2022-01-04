"I think it's more open, teenagers have the power to win big tournaments"- Simona Halep on level of competition on WTA tour

In a recent interview with WTA Insider, Simona Halep spoke about her goals for the 2022 season, the level of competition on the WTA tour and her career aspirations.

Halep, who turned 30 last September, has cemented her status as one of the top players in the world over the last decade. She was ranked in the top 10 for 373 consecutive weeks, peaking at No. 1 in 2017.

When asked to comment on the state of women's tennis at the moment, she admitted that the field is more open than it was five years ago. She further emphasized that younger players have a better shot at winning bigger titles.

"I think it's different from five years ago," Simona Halep said. "I think it's more open and the teenagers have the extra power to win the big tournaments. It's very difficult every time you play. First round, second round, semifinals, the level is pretty similar. I think it's a good thing. It's a positive for tennis. I'm looking forward to it, to see if I can stick around."

The former World No. 1 endured a string of injuries, including a calf muscle tear last season which sidelined her for close to three months. Having skipped Roland Garros, Wimbledon and a host of other tournaments, she dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in seven years.

During the interview, Halep revealed that returning to the top 10 would be her main goal for 2022, and that she'd consider any other accomplishment as a "bonus".

"To get back to Top 10," the Romanian said. "This is the main goal and this is actually the only one goal. But everything that comes along with it is a bonus and we will see. But the focus is to get back to the Top 10."

"I feel like I have a few more years to play, I'm not thinking about retirement yet" - Simona Halep

Simona Halep practicing in Melbourne

The two-time Grand Slam champion proceeded to shed light on her future in the sport. She revealed that she still has a few more years to go until she decides to hang up her racquet.

"I thought about it being close to the end, but honestly after this pre-season and how I feel right now at the tournament, I feel like I have a few more years to play. My husband is supporting me in that direction, my family as well," Halep said.

"My team says I'm still good enough to go there and compete, so I'm not thinking about retirement yet. I just want to enjoy and give my best because I know there is another chance," she added.

