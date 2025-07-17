“I think people forget Carlos Alcaraz's early years” - Chris Eubanks defends Joao Fonseca amid fan criticism, recalls Alcaraz’s early losses

Chris Eubanks recently drew a comparison between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca, as he defended the Brazilian from criticism. The American highlighted Alcaraz's early years on the ATP tour, pointing out the ups and downs he faced before beginning to dominate the men's singles world alongside Jannik Sinner.

Fonseca is one of the most promising young stars on the ATP circuit at the moment. Earlier this year, the 18-year-old beat Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open to successfully establish himself as the one to watch out for. However, despite delivering a string of impressive performances, the Brazilian has been facing criticism from tennis enthusiasts for his failure to make a deep run at a Grand Slam.

Reacting to this criticism, American Chris Eubanks recently defended the rising star, saying in an appearance on Andy Roddick’s podcast (at 42:10),

“He’s played three slams so far. He's just entered that top 100. He also has a tour title and he's entering this point where because he hasn't made a second week yet, they're like, ‘Ah, kid just doesn't have it. I don't see the hype behind it’. And like what are we talking about?”

Eubanks went on highlight the losses five-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz suffered in his early years on the ATP tour, saying,

“I think people forget Carlos' early years or Sinner’s. We remember them when they start to dominate and that's what our mind I think goes to. I mean he (Alcaraz) was the US Open champion in 2022 but like there were times (he didn't win). Like he played Rio, he didn't win Rio. He then lost to Museetti in the final of (Hamburg Open) I believe in 2022. Like (these) guys were still having okay results but we're forgetting that that happened for say a year or a year and a half before boom Carlos jumps in and wins the US Open.”

Carlos Alcaraz made his debut in the ATP tour in 2020, when he was only 16 years old. He won his maiden Major title two years later when he was crowned the champion at the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz set to return to action in Canada after Wimbledon heartbreak

Alcaraz in action at Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Earlier this month, Carlos Alcaraz was in action at the Wimbledon Championships. He entered the Major as the two-time defending champion and was a strong favorite to clinch his third-consecutive trophy at the event. However, the Spaniard was denied the title by Jannik Sinner in the finals.

Now, Alcaraz is set to return to action at the 2025 National Bank Open. The tournament is an ATP Masters 1000 event and is scheduled to take place between July 27 and August 7 in Montreal, Canada. The Spaniard will be in the hunt for his maiden title at the competition.

