"I think people see a lot of genuine attributes in me" - Frances Tiafoe addresses his 'humble beginnings' as he feels the love at Citi DC Open

Frances Tiafoe has returned to Washington to take part in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. The American's participation at the combined ATP and WTA 500 event spans both men's singles and doubles, with Ben Shelton being his partner in the latter category. So far, the two-time Major semifinalist has received a hero's welcome in D.C., and he recently reflected on the love that's come his way from fans in America's capital city.

Speaking to Tennis.com's David Kane, Tiafoe laid bare how the fans' love for him continues to surprise him because of his mercurial rise from "humble beginnings".

"It’s a lot of love for a guy like me, man, who came from such humble beginnings. To have people so excited to see me. I’m very aware of where my feet are, man, and you treat others how you want to be treated," the ATP No. 11 said.

The 27-year-old's father, Constant, worked as the head of maintenance at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park, Maryland. Only 30 minutes from the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington (Mubadala Citi DC Open's venue), the JTCC is where a young Tiafoe spent a lot of his childhood at, learning and playing the sport.

Going on to shed light on why he thinks fans adore him in the American capital, Frances Tiafoe added:

"I think people see a lot of genuine attributes in me, and hence, I get a lot of fan love and…I was about to say s**t like that. I mean, things like that."

"I know everyone from security and staff" - Frances Tiafoe on his familiarity with Citi DC Open environment

Frances Tiafoe (Source: Getty)

At his pre-tournament press conference in Washington, Frances Tiafoe spoke up about his familiarity with the people who have been working behind the scenes for years to make the Mubadala Citi DC Open a success. Tiafoe made his debut at the tournament back in 2014, with this year's edition marking his ninth career appearance at the hardcourt event.

"I know everyone from security and everyone and staff for so long, and everyone's so excited to see me. A lot of ‘I'm proud of you’ and ‘Keep going,’ and kids and stuff," he said.

Frances Tiafoe reached the semis in Washington last year before falling to compatriot and eventual champion Sebastian Korda. The 27-year-old's doubles campaign at the ATP 500 event has already started. At the time of writing, Tiafoe and Shelton are trailing John Peers and Matthew Ebden 6-7(3), 2-3.

