"I think Rafa was so sad also because he knows that one day he will have to say goodbye too" - Bjorn Borg on the emotional moment between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Eleven-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg has given his opinion as to why Rafael Nadal was so emotional during Roger Federer's farewell at the Laver Cup last week.

Federer and Nadal were both seen crying and holding hands during the final moments of the Swiss' professional career.

Borg, who captained Team Europe at the Laver Cup, reminisced on the touching moment and said that the duo playing doubles together was the "perfect happy ending."

"For me, it was incredible to see. I think Rafa was so sad also because he knows that one day he will have to say goodbye too. But their doubles was the perfect happy ending," he said in an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

The Swede stated that it was an honor to coach Federer at the Laver cup and added that the the Swiss' last night in action was a "great lesson" for young people.

"That Roger has decided to close happily like this, here at the Laver Cup, together with Nadal. I am honored to have been his coach these days. The other night was a great lesson for the young people: we will not see something like this for many, many years. We will miss Federer a lot," he said.

"I want Jannik Sinner on my team" - Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg during a press conference at the 2022 Laver Cup

Bjorn Borg is already looking forward to next year's Laver Cup.

In the same interview with la Repubblica, the Swede spoke about his experience coaching Matteo Berrettini at the exhibition event and mentioned his desire to have Jannik Sinner as a part of Team Europe for future editions.

"Matteo is a great player. Seeing him play from my coaching bench is incredible. He will do great things. I hope Sinner is also part of our European team in the years to come, he is also very good. The last match against Alcaraz was crazy in New York. I want him on my team," Borg said.

Like many, Borg is excited by Sinner's budding rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz and is looking forward to enjoying it for many years to come.

"Absolutely. For many years. Can't wait to enjoy it," he concluded.

