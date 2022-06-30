I think Rafael Nadal is closer to Novak Djokovic on grass than on hardcourt - Francisco Roig

Former Spanish player Francisco Roig reckons Rafael Nadal's game is better suited to beat Novak Djokovic on grass than on hardcourt.

Nadal, 36, was unconvicing in his Wimbledon first-round win over Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday. The two-time winner appeared in control when he took the first two sets before Cerundolo grabbed the third and almost went up a double break in the fourth.

To his credit, though, Rafael Nadal regained control of proceedings to move within six wins of his first Wimbledon title in more than a decade.

Reflecting on his compatriot's win, Roig reflected on Nadal's win, saying:

"After spending three years without playing on grass, he got ahead on the scoreboard without playing great tennis. In the second set he played better, he did more damage with his ball. With the break up, the game got out of control, he lost the third, and in the fourth, it was complicated. But after three years without playing on grass, and in a first round, he's fine."

Commenting on Nadal's grasscourt game, Roig said that his compatriot is more vulnerable on hardcourt than on grass. He thinks that despite Djokovic looking good to win a fourth straight Wimbledon title, Nadal has a good chance of beating the three-time defending champion this fortnight.

"He had a few years in which he didn't play well on grass, but if he's doing well, there are fewer rivals who can beat him on grass than on hard courts", said Roig. “In that same way, I think he is closer to Djokovic on this surface than on fast. (He's) difficult (to beat) on both (surfaces), but (despite) considering that he is the favourite (at Wimbledon), there are more chances to beat him here”.

Having won the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles this year, Rafael Nadal is on course to emulate Rod Laver's 'calendar year' Grand Slam feat of 1969.

"Against Federer, he was too conservative in 2019" - Francisco Roig on Rafael Nadal

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Before his first-round clash against Cerundolo on Tuesday, Rafael Nadal's last match at Wimbledon was against his good friend and arch-rival Roger Federer in the 2019 semifinals.

In the pair's first clash at SW19 since their epic 2008 title match - which Nadal won in five sets - it was Federer who came out trumps, playing his signature attacking grasscourt tennis.

After a tight opening set, which Federer won in a tiebreak, Nadal came roaring back into the contest, taking the second 6-1. However, the eight-time champion was the better player in the remainder of the clash, winning the next two sets to reach his 12th Wimbledon final.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! 😘

Commenting on his compatriot's tactics in the match, Roig said that Nadal was too 'conservative', allowing the Swiss to hit flat backhands.

"You have no choice but to be aggressive at certain times, and that helps him," Roig said. "Against Federer he was too conservative last year, in 2019. I told him: 'if Federer hits you four flat backhands in a row we won't win, but if you make him cut the ball ... you have a lot of chances of victory.'"

Rafael Nadal will take on Ricardas Berankis for a place in the third round on Thursday.

