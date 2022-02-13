“I think Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are incredible, almost impossible for anyone to beat" - Marcos Giron

In a recent interview with Tennis.com, Marcos Giron showered praise on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, saying they were "almost impossible" to beat.

Giron also pointed out the strength in American tennis at the moment, with 12 countryman, including himself, currently ranked inside the top 100. The World No. 70 said they were "exited and hungry" and that "anything can happen" at future Grand Slams.

“I think Rafa, Novak, and Fed are incredible, almost impossible for anyone to beat. But a change is taking place. Novak won three Slams last year, but we are 12 Americans in the top 100. We are excited and hungry, at the gates. At the Grand Slams, we are working hard. It's possible, anything can happen," Giron said.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

The Big 3 have dominated the sport since 2003, winning a total of 61 Grand Slams to date.

In the interview, Giron highlighted the areas he needed to work on in order to excel. He also felt that while winning helps build momentum, it can tire you out. The American is therefore seeking the perfect "balance" on the number of tournaments he can participate in.

Marcos Giron at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic

"There are some things in the game that I still have to work on. I always have to improve the service, I always have to improve the rest. There are little nuances of the game that I had to improve on," the American said.

"When you play well, you want to win a lot of matches and keep the momentum going, but you start to feel tired. I'm learning to find the balance on how many tournaments I can play," added the 28-year-old.

Marcos Giron recalls match against Rafael Nadal at Australian Open, says it was a "good experience"

Nadal and Giron at the 2022 Australian Open

Marcos Giron squared off against Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open. Despite losing to the Spaniard in straight sets, the World No. 70 called it a "great experience."

In the same interview, Giron remarked that what makes the 21-time Grand Slam champion great is his decision-making on court.

“I may not be 100%, but it was still a good experience. I think it's taken for granted how disciplined he is, his punches are just phenomenal. When you play against him, it's not just the power and speed he plays with, but also the decisions he makes, so it's hard to beat him... The kicks from him are not too powerful, but what he is able to do with his decisions is impressive," Giron concluded.

Rafael Nadal has confirmed his participation at the Indian Wells Masters, taking place from March 8-20. It is unclear, however, if he will compete at the Acupulco Open before that, which kicks off on February 21.

