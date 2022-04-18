"I think that between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic there will be the fight to be the best" - David Ferrer

David Ferrer has said that it will come down to a fight between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the title of the greatest tennis player of all time.

The two greats, along with Roger Federer, have been pitted against each other in the never-ending GOAT debate throughout most of their careers.

When Ferrer was asked who among the Big 3 would come out on top, he said that it would come down to Nadal and Djokovic.

"First I don't want to think about when it's (the debate) going to end," Ferrer was quoted as saying by La Vanguardia. "I want to enjoy them. I love that there is that incentive to see who is the best on the planet in this sport. And I love that Rafa is the best at the moment. I think that between Rafa and Djokovic there will be the fight to be the best."

While the former World No. 3 did not rule out the possibility of Federer winning another Grand Slam, he said that the Swiss would find it hard against players who could wear him down physically.

"I'm not saying that Roger can't be close to winning a Grand Slam, but it's been two years without competing, he's not going to go top-seeded and he'll have to play with high-ranking players and that wears you down physically," Ferrer said.

"For tennis it's a shame, because we want to see the best in the world compete" - David Ferrer on Novak Djokovic's lack of playing time this season

Novak Djokovic has only played four matches this year

During the interview, David Ferrer also spoke about Novak Djokovic's lack of playing time this season, calling it a "shame" for tennis fans.

"For tennis it's a shame, because we want to see the best in the world compete and Djokovic is one of the best in history," Ferrer said. "Hopefully it can be resolved soon. So far he has already been to Monte Carlo."

The Serb was unable to defend his title at the 2022 Australian Open in January because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl

lavanguardia.com/deportes/tenis… Ferrer: For tennis it's a shame (that Djokovic was unable to play so far this year), because we want to see the best in the world compete and Djokovic is one of the best in history. Hopefully it can be resolved soon. Ferrer: For tennis it's a shame (that Djokovic was unable to play so far this year), because we want to see the best in the world compete and Djokovic is one of the best in history. Hopefully it can be resolved soon. lavanguardia.com/deportes/tenis…

Djokovic has played only four matches this season at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Monte-Carlo Masters. He won his first two matches in Dubai against Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov before losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals

At the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic lost his opening-round match to eventual runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Serb will now compete at the Serbia Open in his native Belgrade. He is the top seed and will be heavily favored to win the tournament. The 34-year-old has received a bye to the second round where he will take on either Laslo Djere or Hamad Medjedovic.

Danny🐊 @DjokovicFan_



Only days away until his first match. pete_shaw🐊🐌👬 @petexiao1 prepare for Serbia open

📸: novak tennis center IG CHAMP Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole prepare for Serbia open📸: novak tennis center IG CHAMP Novak Djokovic 🇷🇸@DjokerNole prepare for Serbia open💪📸: novak tennis center IG https://t.co/0H446JAgHT Novak Djokovic is in Belgrade and is training for the Serbia Open.Only days away until his first match. twitter.com/petexiao1/stat… Novak Djokovic is in Belgrade and is training for the Serbia Open.Only days away until his first match. twitter.com/petexiao1/stat…

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala