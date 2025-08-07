“I think we said it all” - Jannik Sinner refuses to elaborate on decision to re-hire controversial fitness coach as he arrives at the Cincinnati Open

Jannik Sinner has arrived at the Cincinnati Open with a new member in his team. The Italian recently re-hired controversial fitness coach Umberto Ferrara, but refused to elaborate on this decision ahead of beginning his campaign at the Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Sinner had originally fired Umberto and physiotherapist Gianmarco Naldi in August 2024, when news of his two failed drug tests were made public. At the time, the World No.1 had blamed Umberto and Naldi as he tested positive for clostebol. He had explained that Umberto bought Trofodermin, an over-the-counter spray that contains clostebol, and gave it to Naldi for a cut on his finger. The physiotherapist used the spray on his pinkie and subsequently exposed Sinner to the substance during a massage.

Ad

Trending

In July, Jannik Sinner rehired Umberto Ferrara, a choice that stirred up quite some controversy. At a press conference ahead of the Cincinnati Open, the Italian refused to elaborate on this decision, simply saying,

“Yeah, I think we said it all, everything in the statement. I’m very happy to be here and play again this tournament.”

The statement in question was released by Sinner’s team in July and provides vague reasoning about the decision to rehire Umberto Ferrara. It reads,

Ad

"The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik's management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open. Umberto has played an important role in Jannik's development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level.”

After firing Umberto in August last year, Jannik Sinner briefly worked with athletic trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio. He parted ways with the duo a few days prior to the Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Jannik Sinner handed opening round bye at the Cincinnati Open

Sinner in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner will be opening his hard court season at the Cincinnati Open. The Italian was last seen in action at the Wimbledon Championships, where he beat rival Carlos Alcaraz in the finals to clinch his second Grand Slam title of the year.

Ad

In Cincinnati, Sinner arrives as the top seed with a bye in his opening round match. He will face either a qualifier or Vit Kopiva in his round of 64 match, with a potential battle against Gabriel Diallo awaiting next. The Italian's round of 16 will likely see him take on home player Tommy Paul.

The likes of Casper Rudd, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Lorenzo Musetti will await Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. The World No.1 might run into Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, or Holger Rune in the semifinals, with a potential re-match against Carlos Alcaraz awaiting in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More