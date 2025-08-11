"I think he's more scared of us" - Coco Gauff reveals details about her run-in with alligators during fun Florida getaway with boyfriend Jalen Sera

After the Wimbledon Championships, Coco Gauff took some time away from tennis to rest and recuperate. Recently, the American shared some insights into what her vacation looked like as she reminisced over her trip to Florida with boyfriend Jalen Sera, where they experienced a run-in with an alligator.

Ad

Gauff’s Wimbledon campaign was a disappointing affair. Having just won the French Open crown, the 22-year-old was one of the front runners to make an appearance on the podium in England. However, she was knocked out of the event in her opening round match.

Post this, Coco Gauff headed back home and took some time off from tennis before the hard court season. In a recent conversation with the Tennis Channel, the youngster spilled the details of her trip to Central Florida with boyfriend Jalen Sera, revealing that she ran into an alligator while kayaking.

Ad

Trending

“We drove up to Central Florida. I've never been up there. But it was great. We went up there. We went kayaking. I was out there with the gators. I was swimming in the springs and it was great. I saw a gator while we were in the kayak.”

Gauff added that she wasn't scared of the gators, explaining,

Ad

“I trusted our guide and he was like, you know, if you don't bother them, they won't bother you. And we were swimming in the same direction and then he kind of saw that and then he turned around and went the other way. I think he's more scared of us. But I was on the kayak so I felt okay.”

Ad

After her vacation, Gauff returned to action at the Canadian Open, where she was defeated by eventual champion Victoria Mboko in her round of 16 encounter.

Coco Gauff for rematch with Dayana Yastremska at the Cincinnati Open

Gauff at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

After her exit at the Canadian Open, Coco Gauff kicked off her Cincinnati Open conquest in a dominant fashion. The American took on China's Wang Xinyu for her opening round match, clinching a 6-3, 6-2 win without too much effort.

Ad

Up next, Gauff will now take on 32nd seed Dayan Yastremska for her second round encounter in Ohio. The last time the duo met each other was at the Wimbledon Championships, where Yastremska upset the two-time Grand Slam champion 7-6(3), 6-1.

Now, Coco Gauff and Yastremska are scheduled to take on each other at the Cincinnati Open and it remains to be seen if Gauff can avenge her loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More