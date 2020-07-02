'I don't think there was something I could do better' - Medvedev on USO loss to Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev talked about his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the 2019 US Open final, saying he wasn't too bummed about it.

Medvedev rued missing a break point in that match but admitted having greater regrets about another match against Nadal.

In a pulsating five-set final at US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal beat first-time Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev to win his fourth title at Flushing Meadows and 19th Major overall.

Playing in his 27th Grand Slam title match and fourth at the US Open, the left-hander looked to be cruising to victory when he led by two sets and a break in the third. But in a stunning turnaround, Medvedev turned the tables on Rafael Nadal and grabbed the third and fourth sets to force a decider.

The two-time Masters 1000 winner failed to ride on his momentum though, squandering an early break point in the fifth. He then wasted another at 4-5, allowing Rafael Nadal to extend his perfect record in five-set Grand Slam finals to 3-0.

Rafael Nadal battles his way to a fourth US Open title, defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.@RafaelNadal | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rT8IzHfyrx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2019

Talking with Barbara Schett in an episode of Tennis Legends on Eurosport, Daniil Medvedev said that he rued missing a routine forehand at 4-5 in the fifth.

“If I come back to the match, I don’t think that there was something I could do better. Of course, we can always find one shot. I think I had a break point at 5-4 in the fifth and I missed a forehand and there I could have come back to the score and maybe win."

But the Russian was quick to point out that he did not have too many regrets from his defeat against Rafael Nadal, as he never led at any point in the match except at 1-0 in the fifth.

“It’s different than winning 5-1 and going completely nuts inside your head and losing the match, because of this. At the US Open I think I did everything I can. As a competitor I’ll always love to win, so I was super disappointed to lose it and my first Grand Slam final I wanted to win it. But it’s not possible to change that.”

Daniil Medvedev talks about 'that match' against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev, however, said he was massively disappointed at losing another match against Rafael Nadal - the one at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

When asked which match he would like to play again, the young Russian had no qualms in admitting that it was the Rafael Nadal match at the ATP Finals.

Indeed, most would agree that Daniil Medvedev had no business giving the match to Rafael Nadal. He was the better player for large swathes, and ought to have closed out the win after eking out a match point at 5-1 in the third.

But Medvedev couldn't convert that chance, and Rafael Nadal recouped both breaks of serve before triumphing in a deciding set tiebreak.

“I have to be honest, the match against Rafa in London, the match point, what else can I say? I thought it would be a tough question to find an answer, but actually it’s an easy one,” said Daniil Medvedev.