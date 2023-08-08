Czech-American tennis great Martina Navratilova has backed Iga Swiatek to finish the year with her World No. 1 intact.

Swiatek became the top-ranked WTA player in 2022 last year following Ashleigh Barty's sudden retirement. While she has remained at the top since, she is facing stiff competition this season from the likes of Aryna Sabalenka.

With a fascinating battle for the top spot in women's tennis about to unfold at the Canadian Open, former World No. 1 Navratilova believes Swiatek will end the year at the top despite the increasing challenges to her supremacy.

"Other than Coco Gauff, I think she’s the best mover, efficient and quick. I think she’s still the favorite to finish the year No.1 but, it’s a lot closer than it was this time last year,” she said. (via WTA)

Swiatek, who earned over 11,000 ranking points during the 2022 season, came close to losing her World No. 1 position during the Wimbledon Championships. Following a quarterfinal defeat against Elina Svitolina, Sabalenka had the chance to manufacture a change of guard at the top of the rankings.

The Belarusian needed to make the title round to rise to the coveted top rung but fell short after going down in the semifinals.

Sabalenka could still end Swiatek's 70-week reign during the Canadian Open if she wins the tournament and the four-time Grand Slam champion exits before the quarterfinals.

"They should do this more often" - Iga Swiatek jokes about Montreal Stadium being named after her

Iga Swiatek was at her humorous best when reflecting on the name of the Montreal Stadium

Montreal's Stade du Maurier, the venue for the 2023 Canadian Open, has been renamed as the IGA Stadium (Stade IGA). When asked about her thoughts on that, the 28-year-old stated that it was a privilege to have a stadium named after her.

Swiatek was at her humorous best when she added that "they should do this more often."

"Well, having the stadium named after me, huge privilege. Let's pretend that's the story. No, but it's just a nice coincidence, so yeah, it's fun. I feel more happy when I see that its 'Iga Stadium' so it's nice. They should do this more often," she remarked during a press conference.

Swiatek will begin her Canadian Open campaign when she takes on Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, August 9. The Pole did not have a particularly impressive run in the lead-up to the US Open last year after crashing out in the second rounds in Montreal and Cincinnati.

However, Swiatek enters the Masters 1000 event in Montreal on a high after a title win at home in Warsaw. She defeated Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the finals of the Poland Open last week.