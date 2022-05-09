"I think tennis is more important than Novak and myself, and there are plenty of players who can fight for big titles" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has one tournament left to find his best form ahead of Roland Garros. The Spaniard, who lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals at Madrid, is practicing in Rome ahead of his Italian Open title defense.

At his pre-tournament press conference, the 35-year-old was asked about the significance of him and Novak Djokovic competing together at a Grand Slam for the first time in a year.

The legendary duo were part of the 2021 French Open but Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon citing fatigue and also missed the US Open due to a recurring foot injury. The 2022 Australian Open was set to feature both Nadal and Djokovic but the Serb's vaccination status led to his visa being revoked.

While acknowledging that Roland Garros will be special, Nadal downplayed the importance of the Big 3 in the current scenario given the fact that the game has opened up with more players having a realistic shot at the big titles.

"Not much, I think. I think tennis is much more important than Novak and myself. And there is plenty of players out there that can fight for the big titles, no?" Nadal said. "I mean, probably it’s not like five or 10 years ago that probably even if always has been chances for all the players, it is true that arrive a moment that, years ago, look like the tournament always has been between four players, then between three, the chances of victory."

The Spaniard said that it would be good for the tennis landscape if the younger generation could compete on a regular basis.

"I think today the situation is different. If somebody is not playing, of course, I think for the fans and the sport is better if I am playing, if Roger is playing or if Novak is playing - saying from humble position - but at the same time we are part of the history of our sport. It is good that the best players in any sport are on court," Nadal said.

"But the situation is changing. We are getting old, too. New generations are coming strong. But, of course, Roland Garros will be such an important event. But I think there are a lot of candidates."

"He already won in Miami, Barcelona, it's not a big surprise" - Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz

Nadal and Alcaraz share thoughts during a break during the Madrid quarterfinals

Unsurprisingly, during the press conference, Nadal faced quite a few questions about his fellow countryman, Carlos Alcaraz, who has taken the tennis world by storm this season.

Nadal was pragmatic when asked for his response on Carlos Alcaraz's exploits at the Madrid Open. Nadal stated that following the youngster's title triumphs at Miami and Barcelona, the win at Madrid was not one that surprised him.

"No reaction. Nothing new in my opinion, no? He already won in Miami, won in Barcelona. Honestly is not a big surprise. Happy for him. Everybody knows the amount of confidence he has right now, the level that he can reach. So, yeah, happy for him. Happy because we have an amazing player in our country for a lot of years to come," he said.

"It's always special to win at home. Has been probably very special week for him."

Nadal won this 10th Italian Open crown last year, defeating Novak Djokovic in a three-setter in the final. He will hope to defend his crown this week.

Meanwhile, Carloz Alcaraz has withdrawn from the tournament in order to rest his ankle ahead of the French Open later this month.

