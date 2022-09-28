"I don't think you'd win a point off me" - Nick Kyrgios shuts down fan who questioned his on-court mentality

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has long been an outspoken and controversial player on the ATP tour. He does not mince his words and often clashes with players and fans alike on social media.

During a recent interaction with his followers on Instagram, one fan questioned the Aussie's level of commitment to the sport and asked Kyrgios if he would have been more successful in his life if he could keep his calm during matches.

In reply, the World No. 20 told the fan that would not win even a single point against him in a match.

"I don't think you'd win a point off me and to be honest, I think concentrating on your life is probably a better idea," responded Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios calls out a fan and shuts down criticism against him

He also took a shot at fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic, saying that he would not play a match against a player ranked 800.

"To be honest, I don't want to make him relevant anymore. I'm not gonna bother with someone 800 in the world. All the best," he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios replies to a match against Bernard Tomic

"I feel like I can never dislike him" - Coco Gauff on Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios of pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Rising teenager Coco Gauff recently praised the 'wild child' of tennis Kyrgios and said that he was always nice towards her and practiced with the young players.

"It's just things like [hitting with a young kid] that stands out for me. That's why I feel like I can never dislike him because constantly when I see him around, he's always saying hello," said Gauff.

She spoke about people painting the Aussie in a bad light and never seeing the off-court version of him.

“It's just moments like that that people don't really see about him. So I think people paint him as a bad guy. I feel around the grounds, at least my experience of him, he's not," she said.

“I think in the end it helped me in the long run as a player hitting with him,” she said. “He told me good things about my game. At that time I'm like, ‘Nick Kyrgios thinks I'm a good player.’ You start to believe that and gain confidence in that,” she added.

