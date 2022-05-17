"I think yoga is so calming and it’s one of those activities I do that I get completely lost when I’m doing it" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu, who is nursing a back injury ahead of her maiden appearance at the French Open, recently opened up about her daily routine.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Raducanu spoke of how yoga helps to "keep the flexibility" and has a calming influence on her.

"I do yoga because I think it’s important to keep the flexibility, because we get into all sorts of positions on the tennis court," Raducanu said. "I think yoga is so calming and it’s one of those activities I do that I get completely lost when I’m doing it."

A lot has been said about Emma Raducanu's frequent coaching changes. She split with Andrew Richardson after her US Open triumph and most recently with Torben Beltz. The Brit said that while people might think such frequent changes were "crazy," she trusted her "decision-making."

"That is definitely a journey [where] I’m learning on the way but it’s just what works for me as an individual. It might not work for anyone else and people might look at me like I’m crazy but I trust my own decision-making and my own beliefs of what I think is right for myself. I’m pretty confident in how I’m working and my mindset and outlook towards how I’m approaching my tennis right," she said.

Emma Raducanu also outlined her "intense" fitness schedule and stressed the need to have "rest days."

"For a training week, I’d probably wake up, do a good warm-up [for] 20-30 minutes, and then get on court for an hour and a half, have some lunch, and then get on court again for another hour and a half. And then probably do an hour, hour and a half of gym at the end of the day and then some treatment to keep my body in shape. It’s pretty intense, and it definitely takes a lot out of you. It’s important to keep rest days as well," she said.

“Be curious and ask questions, then you learn from many people” - Emma Raducanu

During the interview, when asked about the best piece of advice she ever received, Emma Raducanu said that curiosity and asking questions have helped her "learn from many people."

"Probably, be curious and ask questions," she said. "I think that’s something I definitely do in my life, especially in my tennis—all the coaches and everyone I meet. Then you learn from many people and you can apply it as you please and select which parts you want to apply and which you don’t, but at least you have the options."

While Raducanu admitted that she needs to get better at "relaxing," she does enjoy taking a bath with Epsom salts after a long day of training.

"I probably need to get better at relaxing because I don’t really set aside anytime for myself but I definitely enjoy taking a bath with Epsom salts after a long day of training," she said. "Especially if you’ve trained a lot, [it feels like] you really deserved it. The problem is getting out of it. I just turn into a shriveled prune because I can’t be bothered to leave because I’m so comfortable."

The reigning US Open champion begrudgingly admitted that her parents' advice "has always been right" and that they "just know better."

"I go to my parents for advice the most because they’ve kind of always been right, even when I’ve not wanted to admit it. In the end, no matter how long later it is, if I look back, yeah, okay, their decision was probably right. They just know better and it sounds so cliché, but it’s kind of true," she said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala