"I think that if she had zero shoot dates, everything would be the same" - Max Eisenbud on accusations of Emma Raducanu being distracted by commercial work

Emma Raducanu, who turned pro in 2018 at the age of 15, made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The British youngster reached the fourth round but retired in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic after having difficulty breathing.

She shot to fame when she rewrote history at the 2021 US Open. An 18-year-old Raducanu became the first player in the Open Era to win a Major tournament coming through the qualifiers. The Brit defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the summit clash and didn't drop a single set in the 10 matches she played in New York.

Tennis has seen a handful of players whose first singles title was a Grand Slam.

The historic victory resulted in the world's biggest brands trying to rope her in as their brand ambassador. Currently, Raducanu holds contracts with behemoths like Nike, HSBC, Tiffany, etc. All the commercial success has also led to fans raising concerns that the rising star is getting distracted from the sport.

Speaking on the Sports Desk podcast recently, her agent Max Eisenbud claimed that the 19-year-old has rejected huge sums of money to focus on tennis. Eisenbud, who has also represented Maria Sharapova, revealed that Raducanu has limited her availability for sponsors to just 18 days a year.

"We could have done 50 days of shoots. I’ve never seen the amount of excitement and companies that wanted to be in business with Emma after the US Open. I think that if she had zero shoot dates, everything would be the same. It’s the same philosophy — never a week or so before a tournament, never in a tournament week and never right after the tournament," Eisenbud said.

“Not all the days have been used of the 18. There are sponsors that have those days, but many of them don’t use them. I would imagine by the end of the year the amount of days she uses will be around 13. But when the 19th day comes, and it’s millions of dollars and you have got to say ‘no’ because you’re being true to the 18 days – it’s tough," added Eisenbud.

This year hasn't been fruitful for Emma Raducanu on the court. She has won just eight out of 19 matches, retiring mid-match on three occasions due to injury.

Emma Raducanu is the No. 1 British player at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu is the 10th seed at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Tenth seed Emma Raducanu has been placed in the bottom half of the draw at Wimbledon. She will start her campaign for a second Grand Slam title against World No. 46 Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday. The Belgian famously defeated defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the second round of Wimbledon in 2018.

If Emma Raducanu gets going, she is likely to meet new World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the title clash of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

