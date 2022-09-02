"I thought that this was a gesture that really shows commitment; I'm not sure why it wasn't taken that way" - Victoria Azarenka on her willingness to play Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition 

After reaching the US Open third round on Thursday, Victoria Azarenka said that she was perplexed that her willingness to play the 'Tennis Plays for Peace' exhibition in New York was construed the wrong way.

The USTA organized the exhibition match to raise funds for victims of Russia's Ukraine invasion. Azarenka initially agreed to play the match but pulled out after opposition from Ukrainian players.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian - a two-time Major winner - took on Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in a second-round match on Thursday that had political connotations due to Belarus' role in Russia's Ukraine invasion. The 33-year-old saw off her opponent for the loss of only five games to book her place in the round of 32 in New York for the third straight year.

At her press conference, Azarenka said that it was a no-brainer for her to participate for a noble cause when the USTA enquired about her participating in the exhibition event attended by the likes of Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek.

"I have been called by the USTA and asked if I would be participating. It's a no-brainer for me. Like, why wouldn't I participate in a humanitarian aid for people who are really struggling right now. It's not even a thought for me at that moment," she said.

The Belarusian said that her willingness to participate in the exhibition showed that she was committed to the peace and relief effort.

"I thought that when people, you know, asking -- the question earlier, when you are asking, You're not doing enough, you're not saying enough or not... I thought that this was a gesture that really shows commitment," said Azaerenka. "I'm not sure why it wasn't taken it that way. I don't want to judge that, that's what happened."

Victoria Azarenka will next take on Petra Martic on Saturday for a place in the fourth round.

"If Marta wants to speak with me, I'm open any time" - Victoria Azarenka on Marta Kostyuk

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 US Open

Victoria Azarenka's second-round opponent, Marta Kostyuk, was one of the Ukrainian players who was unhappy about the former's participation in the exhibition event. The event - which eventually went ahead without Azarenka - raised over $1 million in relief efforts for Ukrainian war victims.

The Belarusian said that she received a message from Kostyuk saying that she wanted to speak with Azarenka. The former World No. 1 replied that she's ready to interact with Kostyuk to understand her emotions as she harped on the importance of empathy and humanity.

"If Marta wants to speak with me, like she texted me yesterday, I replied. I'm open to any time to listen, to try to understand, to sympathise," said Azarenka. "I believe that empathy in the moment like this is really important, which has, again, been my clear message in the beginning."

US Open Tennis @usopen The Tennis Plays for Peace event is two-points in and the points are already quality. The Tennis Plays for Peace event is two-points in and the points are already quality. https://t.co/WgeUiWpVOw

Azarenka continued, adding that the current situation is a difficult one.

"I'm going to stand by that, because what's happening in the world is very difficult right now, but we shouldn't forget that we are all human. and we should treat each other that way," she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan