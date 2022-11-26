Tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs took to Twitter to give their opinions on the 2022 ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award nominees. The exclusion of Novak Djokovic from the nominees drew criticism from his fans.

The contenders for the award include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Cameron Norrie, Frances Tiafoe, and Maxime Cressy.

According to Navratilova and Stubbs, Djokovic was excluded because of his outbursts on the court, smashing the net at the French Open, and throwing his racket at Serbia- nearly hitting a ball kid. They also think it is meaningless to debate with Djokovic's "stans," who support him.

Poking fun at those who came to Djokovic's defense, Navratilova later wrote that it's challenging to communicate when someone doesn't speak English fluently yet criticizes what you stated in English.

"Difficult to talk to people when they don’t speak English very well… yet attack what you said in English…" Navratilova wrote.

This statement from Navratilova was not well-received, with one reminding her that Navratilova had to move to another nation because she was persecuted for her sexuality.

"You literally had to move to another nation because you were being persecuted for your sexuality. I thought you of all people would understand that not everyone is a native English speaker. Shame on you," a fan wrote.

Another fan remarked that Djokovic's supporters could have tweeted to Navratilova in their native language but claimed that she wouldn't understand the words. @justtennis asked her to be grateful to people from different countries that speak with her in English.

"She could tweet to you in her language but I’m afraid you won’t understand a word so be thankful people from different countries speak with you in English," the fan said.

Here are a few more fan reactions.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova select the player they want to honour with the 2022 ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Former tennis greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have made their picks for the ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award in 2022. They both chose the 22-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime.

On Saturday, Martina Navratilova tweeted to announce her choice for the ATP Sportsmanship finalists.

"FAA (Felix Auger-Aliassime) would get my vote. But I don’t vote:)" she tweeted.

Later, Chris Evert retweeted Navratilova's post in which she also chose her favourite for the award. She also addressed the ongoing argument between Navratilova and tennis enthusiasts.

"@Felixtennis would get my vote also....Boy, @Martina you and @Rennaestubbs had a busy night tonight!!!," Chris Evert tweeted.

