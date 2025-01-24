"I thought Serena Williams was joking" - Coco Gauff recalls embarrassing dance moment with American legend at Australian Open

Coco Gauff recently unveiled the mastermind behind a hilarious dance video in which she performs in a group. Amid a fun session during which she remembered past showdowns against Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka, the young American was asked to comment on the video, in which she can be seen shaking a leg with the WTA tennis legend herself.

Just days after her quarterfinal defeat against Paula Badosa at the Australian Open, Gauff appeared in an engaging movie session with the major event's team. Amid exposing her to various glimpses from the past, Gauff was also asked about a video in which she can be seen performing cheeky dance moves.

In a video shared on the Australian Open's official Instagram account, Gauff made a surprising revelation about her funny dance video with a group. Along with laughing big at the incident, the young champ also revealed that Serena Williams planned this.

"Serena made all of us learn this dance! I thought she was joking when she said we all had to do it, yeah. I still can't believe I did that. And they showed it on the screen at one of the tournaments. So yeah that's a major throwback," she said.

Coco Gauff has always been vocal about her admiration for Williams. Ever since she kicked off her tennis career, the 20-year-old has idolized the legendary sisters. She has played Venus two times so far.

Coco Gauff drops a confident message despite her disappointing AO exit

Coco Gauff dropped a confident statement despite her unexpected exit from the 2025 Australian Open. While the fans were rooting for her with high hopes of witnessing another 2023 US Open-like run, her quarterfinal showdown against Paula Badosa emerged as a turning point.

However, even after facing an exit, the 20-year-old remained optimistic about the long season ahead. In an interview with the WTA, she cited the example of her first and only grand slam win to explain how she has always made advancements in her game.

"I feel like I'm on the road to the right way, right path. I'm not crushed. I think at US Open I felt from the start of the year to that point I had maybe, not gone backwards, but backwards or a little bit stagnant. Even though I lost today, I feel like I'm in an upward trajectory," she said.

Holding back her dreams for another major title, Gauff now looks forward to trying her luck in the remaining part of the season.

