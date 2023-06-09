"I have three kids at home & he's the fourth" - Juan Carlos Ferrero on his relationship with Carlos Alcaraz

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero opened up about his role as the coach of current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Ferrero has been coaching Alcaraz since 2019. The 43-year-old's wealth of experience as a player has undoubtedly shaped Alcaraz's development and contributed to their successful partnership. The 20-year-old has already made history by becoming the youngest player ever to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings.

Recalling their first encounter, Ferrero shared that a young Alcaraz caught his attention with a unique playing style.

"I met him when I was 12 or 13 here. He was playing in a tournament. People came to me and told me that there was a boy that plays very differently. Playing a lot of drop shots, going to the net, and very dynamic on the court," he told Tennis Channel.

Ferrero stated that he shares a special bond with Alcaraz, going beyond just one between a coach and a player. The former World No. 1 said that he considered the 20-year-old as one of his own children.

"I mean he's like my fourth kid, I have three kids at home, and he's the fourth. I love the situation that we create, we create something more than a coach and a player and we hold a great respect for each other."

Ferrero also addressed the comparisons between Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, saying that the US Open champion has his own path to carve.

"He's Carlos, of course. I think for the people now, he has to be a new dream. I know it's difficult to win 22 Grand Slams, but at the same time, you can see Carlos how far he dreams, and I think he's going to be high."

Fans and critics alike hold high expectations for Carlos Alcaraz, considering him a frontrunner among the next generation of tennis stars. With Ferrero's guidance, the duo continues to set new milestones and forge a path toward greatness.

Carlos Alcaraz aims for maiden French Open title as he faces Novak Djokovic in semifinal showdown

Carlos Alcaraz is on a quest to secure his first-ever French Open title (Image via Getty)

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is on a quest to secure his first-ever French Open title as he prepares to face 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the highly-anticipated semi-final match on Friday, June 9.

Both players have only played each other once before. Their sole meeting took place in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open last year, where Alcaraz emerged victorious in a thrilling three-hour and 36-minute battle, beating Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5).

This year's French Open marks the second time the two players find themselves in the same side of the draw. The winner of the match will face either Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in the final on June 11. While Alcaraz is looking to win his second Grand Slam title, Djokovic is vying to become the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam Titles.

