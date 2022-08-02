"I told myself to calm down and just do what I have to do" - Simona Halep after reaching 2R at Citi Open

Simona Halep has said that she reminded herself to stay calm and get the job done following her Citi Open 6-3, 7-5 opening-round win over Cristina Bucsa on Monday.

Coming off a run to the Wimbledon semifinals last month, the former World No. 1 struggled to adjust to the hot conditions in her tournament opener in Washington DC. After taking the opener 6-3, Halep squandered a 5-2 lead in the second set. She twice failed to serve out victory before breaking the qualifier at 6-5 and serving out the match.

In her press conference following her win, Halep admitted her struggles in the DC heat, especially in the second set. However, she sounded pleased to reach the second round in her first appearance at the Citi Open in five years.

"My energy dropped. I'm not used. I didn't play the last months in this heat. It's always tricky to start the tournament. Now I know. I got used to the conditions better. First round is difficult, but it's good that I finished in two sets," Halep said.

#CitiOpen Hot start on the hard courts 🌡 @Simona_Halep holds off a comeback from Bucsa to advance to the Washington last 16 Hot start on the hard courts 🌡🇷🇴 @Simona_Halep holds off a comeback from Bucsa to advance to the Washington last 16 ➡️#CitiOpen https://t.co/tQGGjADxD4

As for her meltdown in the second set, Halep said that she reminded herself to be calm and focus on the things she needed to do. She remembered what her coach Patrick Mouratoglou tells her when she tends to panic.

"I told to myself what actually he was telling me when I have panic moments during the matches: to calm down and just to do what I have to do," said Halep. "So just to focus on what I have to do and to be brave to do it even if sometimes I miss."

"I love being here" - Simona Halep

Simona Halep at the Citi Open - Day 3

Simona Halep, seeded third, also said that she loves to play the Citi Open because of the atmosphere and vibes at the tournament, but not so much due to the humidity.

"In this tournament, I always loved the atmosphere. The people are super nice to me. The vibe is super friendly. It's nice to play here. The heat is a little bit tough because we are not used to this humidity. But with days in a row, you get used to it. I love being here. I want to play as much as possible and to enjoy the time because everyone is nice."

The 30-year-old now awaits Madison Brengle or Anna Kalinskaya for a place in the last eight of the Citi Open.

