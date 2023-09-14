"I did what he told me to do, because I am a tennis player" - Arantxa Sanchez Vicario breaks down during fraud trial, claims she trusted ex-husband

Former World No. 1 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario recently broke down during the first trial session of her fraud case in Barcelona, claiming that she trusted her ex-husband to manage the assets.

According to the prosecutor, the 51-year-old has been charged with confiscating assets with her ex-husband Josep Santacana after the duo allegedly defrauded Banque de Luxembourg.

The duo have been accused of hiding assets to avoid dispensing an outstanding debt of $8.14 million, including interest, which the bank has been trying to collect since 2009.

During Arantxa Sanchez Vicario's first trial session in Barcelona on Tuesday (September 12), she claimed that she was not aware of any illegal activities as she had trusted her then-husband Santacana to manage the monetary holdings.

The former World No. 1 further stressed that being a tennis player, she lacked the in-depth knowledge required to handle asset management.

"I did what he told me to do, because I am a tennis player, I have no knowledge of assets or companies or anything. I trusted my husband," Arantxa Sanchez Vicario told the court in Barcelona in near tears during her fraud trial.

Sanchez Vicario and Santacana parted ways in 2019, and they unequivocally denied all the charges. The couple stand to serve a maximum of four years in prison if found guilty. They will also be liable for compensating millions of euros in damages.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario is the first Spanish female player to become World No.1

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario with the Philippe Chartier Award at the 2012 French Open

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario had quite a successful career on the WTA Tour and is regarded as one of the finest female players of her time. She was also the first Spanish player to reach the top of women's rankings.

The Spaniard first gained international recognition after she defeated the American sensation and 18-time Grand Slam champion, Chris Evert, in the third round of the 1988 French Open.

The clay-court Major was her most successful Grand Slam tournament, which she won thrice, in 1989. 1994 and 1998. Her title at the 1994 French Open ended Steffi Graf's 36-match winning streak.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario also won four Olympic medals, with two silvers (1992 doubles and 1996 singles) and two bronze (1992 singles and 1996 doubles).

The Barcelona-born also represented Spain’s Fed Cup teams for 16 years, emerging victorious five times in 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, and 1998.