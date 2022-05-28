"I had some tough moments with injuries but I could never live without tennis" - Rafael Nadal reflects after winning 301 Grand Slam matches

Rafael Nadal reflected on an illustrious career at the French Open after winning his third-round tie against Botic van de Zandschulp in straight-sets. The win took his tally of Grand Slam match wins to 301.

The Spaniard was humble as usual as he quipped about his age and how it was an honor to play at top venues worldwide. He added that he has had tough moments due to injury, but that he couldn't live without tennis.

"Well, there is two things when you achieve this number no, first one is you are very old and the second one, of course, is I had a great career no I am very happy about the things, how the things went during my tennis career. I had some tough moments with injuries. But at the same time because of tennis, I enjoyed many experiences. I could never live without tennis," Nadal said.

Nadal emphasized on how fortunate he feels and that playing in the best stadiums around the world with crowds is one of the most special things he can do.

"I just can say thanks to life. I feel very fortunate guy to be able to enjoy a lot of things that I never imagined and never could dream of and one of the most special things without a doubt is playing in the best stadiums of the world with the best crowds," he added.

Nadal has a 108-3 win-loss record at the French Open and a 301-41 in all Grand Slams. He is gunning for his 22nd major title at Roland Garros. He secured his record-breaking 21st title at the Australian open earlier this year.

Rafael Nadal yet to drop a set, faces Felix Auger Aliassime in 4R of French Open

Nadal cruised to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the French Open. The Spaniard landed 25 winners, while Zandschulp managed 19. Nadal lost only four points on his serve in the first set and is yet to drop a set in the tournament..

The 13-time French Open champion will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round. Auger-Aliassime is coached by Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal. The duo will face off for the second time, with Nadal winning their previous encounter in Madrid in 2019.

The winner of the match will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic or 15th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

