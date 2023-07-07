"I tried my best, but my back's a bit worse" - Paula Badosa says she won't play mixed doubles with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the duo share court, with the former being forced to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Playing against Marta Kostyuk in the women's singles second round, Badosa was forced to pull the plug on the contest after going down in the first set. The Spaniard, notably, had come into the tournament after having taken weeks off due to a back injury.

Speaking about her immediate plans during her post-match press conference, Paula Badosa said she has been dealing with a stress fracture for the last few weeks and won't be able to able to compete anytime soon.

"No, no, I won't be able," Badosa said. "The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It's the stress fracture."

The same has effectively ruled her out of the mixed doubles competition as well, where she entered the draw alongside boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Elaborating on her injury, Badosa said she tried to play a few matches this week and was feeling good after her opener against Alison Riske. She, however, began to feel pain again a day later and it got progressively worse.

"I tried my best to try to play here," she continued. "But yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, felt it again. It's a little bit worse. So I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks."

"It's amazing to have him supporting me" - Paula Badosa on boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Paula Badosa also spoke about spending time with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon, saying it was great to have him supporting her during the matches.

The Spaniard said both she and Tsitsipas draw strength from each other and are at a good point in their relationship.

"Yeah, it's amazing to have him supporting me," Paula Badosa said. "As you know, we have a very good relationship. Yeah, I think we support each other and we give each other strength."

Badosa went on to say that they try to be there for each other at all times and it was nice to have someone in her corner, and not just for tennis.

"Yeah, we're there for each other," she continued. "So it's nice to have him. But not only in this tournament. It's nice to have him in general."

Poll : 0 votes